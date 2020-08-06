50 Years ago in Burke County

MAN FACES CHARGES AFTER RAID
Phillip M. Bartlett was charged at 6:45 a.m. today with manufacturing non-tax paid whiskey and possession of distillery equipment after officers paid him a visit at his residence in the Dysartsville Road section of western Burke County. The raid was conducted by AT&F Officer Jack Williams, Morganton AFB Officers Fred Hennessee and Bob Devinney and Burke Deputy Evan Williams. Officers said Bartlett had been living at the old Claude Sain home-place and that the distillery was found in set up in a nearby outbuilding.
Seized was a 50-gallon copper still, a 200-gallon mash box, a cooker barrel, gas burner and other equipment.
Bartlett waived a hearing before U.S. Commissioner James A. Simpson of Morganton this morning and was released on cognizance for trial.
NEWS HERALD CLINIC IS A SUCCESS
Roy W. Barnett’s “Capsule Course in Human Relations and Over the Counter Selling” proved interesting and profitable for more than 175 employees of Morganton firms. The clinic, sponsored by The News Herald, began with a buffet supper at the Morganton Community House. Co-sponsoring the second such event held here by Barnett were Western Auto Store, Kimbrell’s, Giles Motors, Holiday Laundry, Ingles, Pons Delicatessen, Morganton Floor Covering, The Jewel Box, Alman-Hayes, Morganton Hardware, Burands, Kirksey Funeral Home, Nite Furniture, Burke Furniture, Northwestern Bank, Sears, John Graham Store, United 5&10 Cent Store, Lowes Food Store, Bill Thomas Motors, Mull Furniture Co. and Sterling Tire. The Morganton Merchants Association also attended.
DEMOCRATIC WOMEN TO HOLD CONFRENCE
Rep. Martha W. Griffiths of Michigan will be the principal speaker of the Fall Conference of Democratic Women North Carolina in Raleigh on Oct. 2, Mrs. Margeret Harper of Southport, vice-chairman of the State Democratic Executive Committee announced today.
Sgt. Shriver, former ambassador to France, will be the concluding speaker of the conference at a luncheon buffet on Oct. 3, Harper added.
Harper will preside at the sessions and the Wake County Democratic Women, headed by Mrs. C. Gordon Maddrey, will be the hosts.
Griffiths was the chief strategist in the recent passage of the proposed constitutional amendment to guarantee equal rights to women by the U.S. House of Representatives.
IN THE SERVICE OF THE USA
Leaves Korea: Landrum (Bill) Sellars, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sellars of 211 White Street, has completed a tour of duty in the Republic of Korea and is now stationed in Germany. He was promoted to E-5 before leaving Korea.
Carter is new recruiter: Signalman First Class, Hubert G. Carter, recently reported for duty as a recruiter in the Hickory area, which includes Morganton. Petty Officer Carter enlisted in the Navy in November of 1957. He has just returned from duty aboard Commander Mine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet staff, in Charleston, South Carolina.
AMONG US MORGANTONIANS: J. GORDON QUEEN
In and around the city: We try to keep up with the streets in the city, and we do. Up until a few years ago, we could tell you when every street in the city was built, but by ginger, so many new thoroughfares have been built in the last few years, it would take a Philadelphia lawyer to keep up with them with a new map. And we hope to get a new map when one is issued.
Come to think of it, not much has been said about the new Synthron Plant on Amherst Road, but it is right there and it is one of our newer and good plants.
The new Wachovia Bank branch in the Plaza Shopping Center is under construction and is nearing completion. Had you thought of it, there are five new branch banks in or near the corporate limits of the city.
Some people think we have enough new industry, but not according to this chicken’s book. The more new industry we have, the more the growth, enough to keep us saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
Keep in mind the Lions’ Club annual broom sale will start Sept. 7, a good cause to benefit the blind and visually handicapped.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.