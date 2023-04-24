Arson suspected in law firm’s fire (Monday, April 23, 1973)

Arson is the suspected cause of a fire that extensively damaged the law firm offices of Simpson, Martin and Baker at 204 E. McDowell St. in Morganton Saturday night.

The fire was reported at 10:20 p.m. Saturday by a woman living in the vicinity of the building. The Morganton Fire Department dispatched two trucks and 13 firefighters, who worked for two hours extinguishing the blaze.

The modern law office facility contained the offices of four attorneys, Dan R. Simpson, Wayne Martin, Gene Baker and Sam Aycock, as well as an extensive law library, a lobby, an office for several secretaries and several other rooms for files and storage.

Martin said the fire destroyed 40% of the files in his office, that much of the destroyed material is irreplaceable, and the cost of the fire to the firm will be “astronomical.” The building will require a complete rewiring job, extensive repairs in practically every office and replacement of most of the office equipment and furnishings.

The investigation of the fire has not yet determined a cause, but several theories indicate the fire was started by the ignition of some type of combustible fuel put into the office through a window.

High-speed chase ends in accident (Monday, April 23, 1973)

Juvenile petitions have been drawn against two 15-year-old Morganton boys in connection with the theft of a car and a high-speed chase that ended in an accident on Rocky Ford Street, according to Morganton police.

The youths allegedly stole a 1967 Dodge Monaco from Bill Thomas Motor Company on Avery Avenue in Morganton at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Police observed the car while on patrol on Lenoir Road about midnight. The Dodge was backing toward Lenoir Road from Lee Street.

The patrol cruiser turned on its lights and siren and pursued the vehicle to Wilson Street onto Rocky Ford. The Dodge raced to the end of Rocky Ford at 80 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and wrecked. Both juveniles were injured and taken to Grace Hospital for treatment.

A juvenile petition will charge the driver with larceny of auto, possession of a stolen license plate, no operator’s license, speeding at 80 miles per hour in a 35-mile-an-hour zone and failure to stop for blue light and siren. The other juvenile occupant will be charged with larceny of auto and possession of a stolen license plate.

Date for Great Bicycle Race set (Monday, April 23, 1973)

Plans for the third annual Great Bicycle Race at the Western Carolina Center are well underway. The date has been set for May 6 from 2-5 p.m.

Races will be held in five categories, from elementary to adult divisions. Prizes for winners of the races will be awarded to male and female winners in each division. A barbeque will take place following the races.

Participants must obtain a sponsor to enter the race. The sponsor must pay 25 cents per lap, or $5 maximum. Cyclists are encouraged to enlist as many sponsors as possible to raise money for WCC clients’ summer programs. Some of the programs that depend on funds collected from the race include 4-H camp, Camp Easter in the Pines and church camp. Part of the proceeds from last year’s bicycle race were used to send one girl to the International Special Olympics in Los Angeles, California.

Glider ends race near Hildebran (Tuesday, April 24, 1973)

Without the noise of rumbling engines, a winged aircraft landed in a field in Hildebran Friday afternoon.

The craft was a glider participating in a regional competition for sailplanes racing from Chester, South Carolina to Hickory. The competition began Tuesday and ended Saturday.

Raymond Young of Summerville, New Jersey, a retired Pan American Airlines captain, was piloting the glider in competition with 65 other pilots, several of which had put down at the Hickory Airport. Young brought his glider down in Hildebran at 2:45 p.m. Friday in front of the home of Mr. and Mrs. Houston Huffman, directly behind the Southern Desk plant.

He said he decided to land because it was getting late, even though it disqualified him from the race. The Huffmans served as witnesses for Young to verify his place and time of landing, according to the race rules.

Burke Earth Week highlights ecology concerns (Friday, April 27, 1973)

Earth Week in Burke County – April 30 to May 5 – will be observed with a variety of programs.

Burke County Public Schools and Western Piedmont Community College will share in the observances, which will include cleanup projects, planting shrubbery and planning nature trails. In addition, classroom and assembly programs will direct student attention to ecology and environmental concerns, according to Richard Peck, director of environmental education at BCPS. This year, there is a central theme: recycling to save resources and eliminate solid waste, said Jack Huss, chair of the Department of Natural Science at WPCC.

The communities at large will have opportunity to participate in recycling efforts. Both glass and paper will be collected.