50 Years Ago in Burke County

Christmas festival planned for square

The courthouse square in Morganton will be the focal point of Burke County’s inaugural Christmas festival, which is being planned by the Morganton-Burke Merchants’ Association and the Morganton Jaycees.

Earlier this year, the merchants and Jaycees decided that instead of the one-day only Christmas parade in Morganton, as held in previous years, they would hold a month-long Christmas festival involving the whole county this year.

The Christmas decorations and activities will be centered around the courthouse square. A religious theme will be emphasized. Some outstanding professional decorations are being secured to make an attractive and eye-catching display.

David Dalmas and Larry Moore are festival co-chairs from the Jaycees, and Durward Clarke and Andrew M. Kistler II are co-chairs from the merchants’ association.

Nov. 30 will be the kickoff date for the festival. A special ceremony is being planned, with a number of dignitaries expected to attend. However, the lights will be turned on Nov. 24. Each week, local choirs and bands will be scheduled to perform at the square. The Jaycees will provide a short Santa-Land train ride and a Santa house for children.

Church breaks ground on new building

The congregation of El Bethel Baptist Church held a ground-breaking ceremony for an addition to its church building Sunday, Oct. 1.

To celebrate the joining of the old with the new, three church members were honored with long-stemmed, red carnations. Ed Bean, interim pastor, presented the carnations to Mrs. Earl Smith, the oldest church member; Mrs. Ernest Harrison, the oldest Christian; and Robert Taylor, the oldest charter member. The choir that performed at the ground-breaking was made up of church members who are 50 years old and older.

The new sanctuary planned for the church is designed to accommodate approximately 500 people. The architectural design was created by Fred M. Simmons of Shelby. The contract for construction was awarded to Albert Stephens Jr. Construction is tentatively set for January.

Symposium to span generation gap

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will seek “better understanding between the generations” when it sponsors a business-student symposium Oct. 20 at Western Piedmont Community College.

Paul Felker, chair of the project under the Chamber’s education committee, said two student panels and two adult panels will take part in the symposium. The event was planned as an outgrowth of a couple of smaller meetings involving students and adults, which began a dialogue seeking to broaden an understanding of the attitudes and viewpoints of different generations.

Dr. Gordon C. Blank, chair of the education committee, urged adults to attend the symposium.

Nurses’ Week noted in city

Nurses’ Week has been proclaimed by N.C. Gov. Robert Scott to call attention to the vital role nurses play in providing essential health services to residents.

There are 273 registered nurses in Burke County working in hospitals, doctors’ offices, public health agencies, industries, schools, mental health clinics, nursing schools and a variety of other settings.

In his proclamation, Scott called attention to the role of nurses both in maintaining health and in caring for the sick. He urged encouragement and support for the nursing profession in its efforts to “enhance the quality of nursing education and nursing services.”

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Lest we forget, the United Fund Drive is on now. If you contribute to the United Fund, you will contribute to all the charities in one gift, not to the causes one at a time. Now, isn’t that better? So give through United Fund and make the job complete. Let’s put Burke County over the top. Now is the time to start.

Yes, the Kenwin shop has moved from next to Woolworth’s on West Union Street to the Tate Building on the corner of Union and Sterling. This popular store dealing in ladies’ and children’s wear has been in business in Morganton for 10 years, and the local manager is Minnie Lee Daye, formerly a schoolteacher from Williamson, West Virginia. The Tate Building has been put in good shape for the Kenwin shop.

Come to think of it, Morganton has so many new streets, it is hard for us to keep track of them. Nothing like industry, good streets, schools and churches to build up a city. This proves one thing: “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”

Morganton now has plenty of good stores uptown, and shopping centers, so trade at home and remember the slogan, “Shop Morganton for Christmas.”