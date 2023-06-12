$1,000 worth of farm equipment stolen (Wednesday,

June 13, 1973)The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported larceny of nearly $1,000 worth of equipment from the Valdese Implement Company of Hickory Road in Morganton. Owner J.P. Hoyle told authorities that someone had taken several pieces of equipment from the back of the business sometime between 5 p.m. on Saturday and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Missing items include a tractor valued at $464; two plows, one valued at $90 and the other at $101; a hitch; and two large blades. No suspects have been questioned in the case as yet.

Fire department’s new truck a first in national safety standard (Monday, June 11, 1973)

The Triple Community Fire Department is the first in Burke County to receive a yellow fire truck, a color recommended for all emergency vehicles by the National Safety Council. The new 1,000-gallon-per-minute pumper rolled into the fire department on April 20. It was purchased from Triad Fire and Safety Equipment Company of Kernersville and built by the Howe Fire Apparatus Company in Vinton, Virginia. The ultra-modern firefighting equipment is mounted on a Ford chassis, powered by a Caterpillar V8 diesel engine and equipped with air brakes.

The $34,000 truck is considered the most advanced firefighting equipment available. It also features a top-mount pump panel so the pump operator is positioned up high on the truck and has a better vantage point. The panel also is a first for Burke County. Triple Community Fire Department now has three fire trucks in service, making it “one of the best-equipped volunteer fire departments in the state,” according to a fire department representative.

Grace on the move (Tuesday, June 12, 1973)The medical records department is the first of many departments to make the move to the new Grace Hospital building on Sterling Street in Morganton.

The move, supervised by the medical records staff, took about 12 hours. Staff members include Mahala Cannon, supervisor of medical records for Grace Hospital, and her team: Jeanne Hutchins, Shirley Robinson, Nelma Kennedy, Donna Self and Delores Pittman. Hospital maintenance staff transported more than 200 boxes containing six years of medical records to the new facility.

Written medical records must be maintained on every person admitted on an inpatient, outpatient or emergency basis, according to hospital policy. The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals uses medical records as a measurement of the quality of medical care offered by a facility. The new medical records department, located close to the admitting office, will feature deluxe sliding storage units for easy access and increased storage capacity. The pre-fabricated wood shelving is mounted on carriages fitted with rail-riding roller bearings. Even fully loaded, they are easily moved back and forth with hand levers. In addition to the storage units, the new medical records department also will have a central dictating system connected to six recorder-transcriber machines. Dictation will be able to be accepted from any inside or outside telephone, as well as 30 handsets placed throughout the hospital.

Law firm welcomes new associate (Thursday, June 14, 1973)The law firm of Patton, Starnes and Thompson has both a new address and a new associate.

The firm is now located at 104 S. Sterling St. in Morganton, the former home of North Carolina National Bank and later Wachovia Bank’s trust department.

Stephen T. Daniel, a native of Roxboro, who has just finished four years serving in the United States Army, is the new associate.

Daniel earned a bachelor’s degree of arts in history from Wake Forest University and a law doctorate degree from Wake Forest Law School. During his time in the Army, he served as a captain with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, where he tried a large range of court martial cases.

Daniel and his wife, Sharon, have purchased a home on Rock View Lane for themselves and their three children, Warren, Tara and Kristen, but will be unable to move in until July. Meanwhile, Daniel is living at the Blan Rector home while his family stays with his parents.