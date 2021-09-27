50 Years ago in Burke County

Among us Mo

rgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

The Morganton Welding and Machine Company has been located on Howard Street for a number of years until recently. Cecil Houston, head of the company, said he and his helpers constructed a sheet metal building measuring 60-by100-feet on NC 181 next door to the Rescue Squad building and moved to the new structure recently. Houston said he now has the most modern machine shop equipment and is capable of doing any job. He said there is plenty of room in the new building and room aplenty for parking and placing heavy equipment.

If you want to help in different charities, give to the United Fund. You will be helping in many different ways. Let’s put the drive “Over the Top.” You still have plenty of time to give.

City of Morganton building permits issued in September totaled $137,700. Very good for September and it proves that, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”

Come to think of it, not so long until the Christmas shopping season starts. Let’s shop local in Morganton and help our home city.

Retrospect: Do you remember when Tommy Dupree was a local blacksmith and tried for years to harden copper? And when the Redpath Chautauqua came to Morganton every year? Whatever became of that railroad crossing a short distance from the depot? Oh yes, sure — it was considered dangerous and closed when the Rand Street Bridge was built. Did you know that the late Claude Helms served three terms as town manager?

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.