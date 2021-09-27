50 Years ago in Burke County

Scholarship awarded to local girl
Marie W. Andrews of Morganton has been named one of three winners of Spencer Love scholarships in fine arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Andrews, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher L. Andrews of 1206 Salem Road, is a junior majoring in acting and singing.
Her $500 scholarship, which will run through the 1971-72 academic year, will be applied toward university expenses.
The Spencer Love Scholarships, first awarded in 1964, are granted each year to students entering the study of fine arts at UNC-G. The scholarships were established by Martha and Spencer Love, president and chair of the board, in memory of the late J. Spencer Love.
According to Lawrence Hart, chair of the Spencer Love Scholarship Committee, the award implies recognition by the UNC-G drama and speech department of the recipient’s chosen artistic field.
Andrews is currently a member of the cast of “The Music Man,” a joint production of UNC-G Theatre and the UNC-G School of Music, which will open Oct 20.
Public invited to see new courthouse
An open house and dedication ceremony for the new Burke County courthouse will take place Sunday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Superior Court Judge Sam J. Ervin of Morganton will speak at the ceremony, scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Dr. Harland L. Creech, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Morganton, will offer the invocation. Attorney John Ervin Jr. of Morganton, representing the Bar Association who helped design the courthouse, and John A. Bleynat, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, will be joint hosts for the occasion.
The staff of the county offices will conduct tours of the building and will explain their jobs within the county government.
Refreshments will be served.
Two sentenced for contempt of court
Two Morganton men were given 20-day jail sentences for contempt of court in what took place in the aftermath of a trial of six other men on charges growing out of a disruption at a football game.
Judge Joe K. Matheson of Hickory, presiding over a session of 25th District Court, judged the men in contempt of court after a disturbing noise developed outside the courtroom door on the porch or portico of the Burke County courthouse.
According to deputy sheriffs and highway patrol officers on the scene, one man opened the door to the courtroom on the South Sterling side while court was in session and looked in.
Just after the door was shut, members of the court heard some hollering outside. Matheson ordered deputies Hal Glassman and Harry Houpe to take into custody the man who had opened the door. According to eyewitness accounts, Matheson said, “Get that man!” Glassman and Houpe brought the first man in, and the second man followed voluntarily. Matheson sentenced the first man on the spot for contempt of court and the second man began hollering, according to the same witnesses. Matheson sentenced him for contempt of court as well and ordered the men to be taken to the Caldwell County jail.
Municipal league taps Mayor Cash
Morganton Mayor Paul S. Cash was elected Tuesday as third vice president of the League of North Carolina Municipalities.
The election came during an afternoon business session at the annual convention in Durham.
The organization is made up of towns and cities throughout the state.
The annual convention was attended by elected officials of Tar Heel municipalities, along with appointed administrative officers.
Attending from Morganton in addition to the mayor and Mrs. Cash were Donald C. Lambeth, Morganton city council member and mayor pro-tem; City Manager Cyrus L. Brooks and James W. Brock, finance officer.
The local group is scheduled to return home later today following adjournment of the three day convention.
Among us Mo
rgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
The Morganton Welding and Machine Company has been located on Howard Street for a number of years until recently. Cecil Houston, head of the company, said he and his helpers constructed a sheet metal building measuring 60-by100-feet on NC 181 next door to the Rescue Squad building and moved to the new structure recently. Houston said he now has the most modern machine shop equipment and is capable of doing any job. He said there is plenty of room in the new building and room aplenty for parking and placing heavy equipment.
If you want to help in different charities, give to the United Fund. You will be helping in many different ways. Let’s put the drive “Over the Top.” You still have plenty of time to give.
City of Morganton building permits issued in September totaled $137,700. Very good for September and it proves that, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
Come to think of it, not so long until the Christmas shopping season starts. Let’s shop local in Morganton and help our home city.
Retrospect: Do you remember when Tommy Dupree was a local blacksmith and tried for years to harden copper? And when the Redpath Chautauqua came to Morganton every year? Whatever became of that railroad crossing a short distance from the depot? Oh yes, sure — it was considered dangerous and closed when the Rand Street Bridge was built. Did you know that the late Claude Helms served three terms as town manager?
