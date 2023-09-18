That first step was a dilly … (Monday, Sept. 17, 1973)

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office lost a prisoner in 25th District Court on Friday. A few people remarked afterward that if any defendant deserves his freedom, the escapee certainly earned it.

The prisoner was appearing in court on felony charges of breaking and entering and larceny when he told the bailiff he needed to use the bathroom. The bailiff directed the prisoner to the bathroom in the back of the courtroom, which is on the second floor of the courthouse.

The prisoner allegedly escaped through the open window of the bathroom and jumped to the ground about 25-30 feet below, landing partially on the concrete walkway and partially on the grass.

Witnesses who saw the jump said he appeared slightly stunned when he hit the ground, but got up and limped across the courtyard and was not seen again. Deputies believe a female accomplice picked him up in a car and drove away. They are still searching for the suspect.

Rescue squad wins award (Monday, Sept. 17, 1973)

The Burke County Rescue Squad received the plaque for “Rescue of the Year” during the annual convention of the North Carolina Association of Rescue Squads over the weekend in Asheville.

The award was given as a result of a cooperative effort between the Burke group and the McDowell and Avery County rescue squads in removing a woman with a broken leg from Linville Gorge last July 7.

The rescue effort began when Janet Hughes, 25, of Charlotte, fell on a slippery rock and was immobilized by a broken leg on the Linville River at the bottom of Sandy Flats Trail, a rugged wilderness area in northwestern Burke County.

Squad members found her lying on a rock in the middle of the river. They splinted her leg, lashed her to a ladder and carried her with ropes across the treacherous current to shore. They then carried her downriver about ¾ of a mile to the Spruce River Trail. There, they crossed the river and hauled her up the side of the gorge, where emergency personnel were waiting to transport her to Grace Hospital.

Ervin Hennessee, chief of the Burke unit, received the plaque during a banquet held Saturday evening from Elwood Inscoe, deputy commissioner of the fire and rescue services division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

New home to serve troubled girls (Wednesday, Sept. 19, 1973)

The “Bringing it All Back Home” project and day care center are now “ready to go,” the Burke County Board of Social Services was advised at its meeting Tuesday.

Trouble in finding a suitable home for the project caused a delay, but Tuesday, the board approved a lease agreement for a house at 206 Patterson St. in Morganton.

The social services board, along with the Rev. John McCoy and L.S. Inscoe, serve as the advisory board for this project, which will provide a group home for girls ages 9-16 who have problems. The home will serve as a treatment unit with a specially trained couple in charge.

The project is set to begin after repairs are made to the home and a couple is hired to supervise the girls. Gary Timbers, project director, said he has received several applications for the position of home parents. Two couples deemed most suitable will be interviewed by the board at a special meeting.

Funding for the project comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission, LEAA and the county. Timbers expects the group to be in operation within the next 30 days.

New center serves disabled children (Thursday, Sept. 20, 1973)

The United Cerebral Palsy Development Center of Morganton has a new location and a new director, and is in the process of developing a new program to serve children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

The center, formerly known as the Burke Day School, moved from the Grace Episcopal parish house this summer to its current location at the Church of Christ on Lenoir Road next to Kirksey Funeral Home.

Children enrolled at the center are involved in a pre-primary readiness program in preparation for other educational activities.

Edward Hatley, a speech therapist with a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology from Appalachian State University, has taken over as director of the center.

“We serve basically as a pre-primary developmental center, providing education, physical and/or speech therapies in a day care setting,” Hatley said. “We can take children ages 3-10 who do not require custodial care.”