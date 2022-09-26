50 Years Ago in Burke County

Chemical leak sickens plant workers

More than 100 employees at Highlander Ltd. textile plant in Morganton were taken to Grace Hospital after being overcome by toxic fumes from a chemical leak in the building Wednesday.

Emergency responders from multiple departments were called to the scene to provide oxygen support to many struggling to breathe. Employees also reported headaches, nausea and blackouts. Seven ambulances and a Burke County Rescue Squad vehicle left the plant loaded with sick workers. Employees were seen sitting on stairs and standing at wire enclosures along the west wall of the plant seeking fresh air. One employee is reported to have lost consciousness and stopped breathing momentarily.

The plant, located on Jamestown Road, shut down at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, but reopened Thursday morning for first shift, despite more employees becoming sick enough to have to go to the hospital.

Officials at Highlander reported that the source of the leak was found to be from a main gasket underneath a dry-cleaning unit in the basement. The substance leaking was identified as carbon tetrachloride. The chemical, which spilled onto the floor, was picked up and distributed by the building’s air conditioning system. The machine has since been shut down.

Deaf school opens nursery-kindergarten classThe North Carolina School for the Deaf is making strides in early childhood education with the launch of its new nursery-kindergarten class at Rankin Hall.

The inaugural class of 14 4- and 5-year-olds will be taught by Betty Henderson and Joy Bowers. Betty Ratcliff will serve as a teacher’s aide. Curriculum will focus on communication, concept formation and social skills. The school will use Title I funds to support the class.

“School represents the first organized situation where deaf children interact with a group of deaf peers,” NCSD officials said in a statement on the new class. “The necessary transition from the close family relationship requires a warm, inviting and enjoyable school situation.”

Community ‘muses’ on new bookstore

The Muses bookstore is the latest addition to the Morganton retail business scene.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Sprinkle are owners of the new store at the West Union Crossroads next to the Flip-In Market. Caroline Riddle will assist Mrs. Sprinkle in the operation of the store, as well as the Sprinkle’s son, Benny.

The store is located in the former offices and stockroom of the Sprinkle Oil Company, which the Sprinkles operated until recently selling the business to the Atlantic Richfield Co.

The Muses features about 5,000 fiction and non-fiction paperback books. There is a large selection of children’s books located in a special children’s room. The store also sells music books, tapes, records, magazines and some gift items.

The Sprinkles said their goal was to create an individualized book store. They named the store after the nine Muses, who were Greek goddesses of the various arts and sciences.

Morganton family hosts foreign exchange student

The Morganton chapter of the American Field Service is hosting a foreign exchange student from South America.

Juan Carlos Sandoval of Chile is staying with Mr. and Mrs. L.S. Inscoe Jr. of Walton Road in Morganton while attending Morganton High School as a senior. He is the first South American student, as well as the first Spanish-speaking student, to live in Morganton.

He applied two years ago for the AFS program. The application process included a comprehensive written exam on world culture and interviews with two different committees. He was one of 90 students chosen from approximately 1,000 applicants.

Sandoval finished the first half of his senior year in July at his school in Concepcion, Chile’s third largest city. Upon returning to Chile, he plans to attend medical school at the University of Concepcion.

He said he is adjusting to life in Morganton and enjoys halftime shows at football games, pep rallies and changing classes.

Library, college partner for art series

The Burke County Public Library has announced that it will partner with Western Piedmont Community College to present showings of “Pioneers of Modern Painting,” a six-film art series written and narrated by Sir Kenneth Clark, author of the “Civilization” program. The art film series will feature six leading artists of the late 19th to early 20th century.

The National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC is distributing the documentary series for free, thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Each of the six color films, 45 minutes each, will be shown on successive Mondays at 7:30 p.m. starting Oct. 2 at the Morganton branch of the library, and on successive Tuesdays at the same time starting Oct. 3 at the auditorium at WPCC.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

The Morganton Lions Club’s annual broom sale starts Monday. Money derived from this sale goes to help the blind and visually handicapped right here at home. Do you know of a better project? So help the blind – buy a broom.

That unsightly ravine called “Breakneck,” almost in the business section, is getting to be a thing of the past. That portion, real near the former Jerome Wortman property, has been filled in considerably recently. Then that part where East Meeting, East Concord and McDowell streets cross has been filled in. The projects are major improvements. A few years ago, no one dreamed of these streets crossing the ravine, but they did.

The front of Rosaine’s Fashions on the main drag has recently been painted nicely. Painting the brickwork really makes a difference.

Here it is October again, or will be Sunday. Well, this has been a pretty doggone year for our city – not a record-breaker, but enough to keep us saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”