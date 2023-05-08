New hospital ready to be dedicated (Wednesday, May 9, 1973)

The community will dedicate the new Grace Hospital tomorrow at 2 p.m. in ceremonies featuring Dr. W. Reece Berryhill, dean emeritus of the School of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as the keynote speaker.

The Morganton High School Band, under the direction of C. Ravon Smith, will provide music from 1:30-2 p.m. preceding the ceremonies. The Rev. John Carter, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, the hospital’s chaplain, will give the invocation. Mrs. E.P. Bounous, president of the board of trustees, will give a welcoming address. In addition, J. Grayson Brothers, the hospital’s administrator, will speak on the topic, “Long Road – Much of it Uphill.”

The new 161-bed hospital, located on Sterling Street, cost $6.7 million to build and replaces the old hospital building on College Street, which was built in 1929.

International research group visits company (Monday, May 7, 1973)

An international research and development corporation called REDECO conducted meetings Thursday and Friday at Alba-Waldensian Inc. in Valdese.

Alba-Waldensian, a charter member of REDECO, was host to 14 European members of the corporation’s management and technical committees. REDECO was created in 1966 to pool the research and development activities of the member companies in the area of hosiery and knitwear technology. By combining the talents of private inventors, specialized laboratories and manufacturing facilities, REDECO has the capability to develop new materials, production equipment and manufacturing processes. The corporation also purchases patents and manufacturing licenses and grants licenses under its own patents.

The meetings covered the evaluation of new machinery and processes shown at the recent bi-annual Knitting Arts Exhibition in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Apartment complex set to expand (Thursday, May 10, 1973)

A major addition to the apartment scene in Morganton has been announced by Fred Pattton, owner of W.T. Patton Co. and a partner in Woodbridge Apartments.

Patton said construction has begun of the first phase of a 128-unit addition to the Woodbridge Apartments on Golf Course Road. Phase One will consist of garden-type and townhouse units. It also will include the construction of a swimming pool. The present 18 units at Woodbridge are all townhouses.

The new apartments will have two and three bedrooms with two baths, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal trash-master, washer and dryer hookup, and be carpeted. The utility lines will be underground.

All of the units have been designed to take full advantage of the scenic surroundings, including the mountains and Mimosa Hills Golf Club.

Student recognized for academic excellence (Tuesday, May 8, 1973)

Steve Brittain, an accounting major at Western Piedmont Community College, was nominated for the coveted Wall Street Journal Award for academic excellence as a student. He will graduate at the end of spring quarter with a 3.86 grade-point-average. Members of the business department at WPCC nominate students for the award.

Brittian, a graduate of George Hildebrand High School, also attended Western Carolina University. His career goal is to find a position with a local CPA firm or in the accounting department of an industrial firm.

“I have been pleased with my five quarters at Western Piedmont Community College,” Brittain said. “The instructors and students were much more helpful and considerate than I had thought possible. The business department was particularly helpful with student problems, such as course changes, job interviews and counseling.”

‘She didn’t like story’ — News Herald editorial (Friday, May 11, 1973)

To the editor:

Your article in Tuesday’s News Herald (May 8, 1973) on the Silver Creek Players has left me a bit baffled. You failed to mention Jim Cates’ wife or Timothy Powell’s marital status or the number of children Charlie Sasser has.

Do you deem these vital statistics unimportant when describing these men? Why, then, did you feel compelled to include, when describing each woman, not only her husband’s name and occupation, but whether or not she has any children?

Is the reader to assume that a woman’s worth is based on her husband’s name and occupation? Is it not meritorious enough to say that Judy Teele holds a master’s degree from Emory University and that Joyce Ferguson is a Wake Forest University graduate, and that both women are active in civic affairs? Must her identity be dependent on her husband’s identity? If so, then can the reader assume that an unmarried or childless woman has no worth or identity? I, being without spouse or child, beg to differ.

— Nancy Phifer