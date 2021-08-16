50 Years Ago in Burke County

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenOne thing this writer wants to do is go over and look over the new unit of the Burke County courthouse. As folks know, we are handicapped at present, confined to a wheelchair. That means we haven’t made many visits to the new building under construction, as we did to many under construction buildings around town before our trouble. What we want to know is, will the new buildings have living quarters for the jailor? Will prisoners have to be taken to Lenoir? Will there be ample restrooms for those attending court or strangers within our gates? Wish someone would answer these questions. Well, we will find out the answers sooner or later — you’ll see.