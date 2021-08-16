50 Years Ago in Burke County

In the service
of the USAFour years in: James W. Billings Jr. has completed four years of duty with the US Air Force. He and his wife, the former Rhonda Ezell of Marion, are now visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James W. Billings of Golf Course Road. Billings, who advanced to the rank of sergeant, received his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, and additional training at Sheppard Air Force Base, also in Texas. He was stationed for one and a half years at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines and two years at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. Billings attended Morganton schools, Riverside Military Academy and graduated from Salem High School. He attended Western Piedmont Community College before entering military service.
Wounded: PFC Boyd Stephen Grigg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Boyd F. Grigg of 323 Morehead St. in Morganton, was wounded in Germany when a hand grenade simulator exploded in his left hand. He is serving with the 26th Infantry in Germany. Injuries were to his hand and his ear drum, which will be corrected by surgery. He is recuperating in Flak Army Hospital in Augsburg, Germany, his parents have been told.
Promotions announced by GLCGreat Lakes Carbon Corp. has announced promotions for two of its Morganton employees, James Luciana and Paul B. Murphy.
Luciana, who resides at 207 Fox St., has been appointed manager of division information systems for the company’s graphite products division.
Associated with Great Lakes Carbon since 1956, Luciana has served most recently as plant information services manager. He was plant accountant for several years prior to his transfer to the management information services department in 1968 as systems analyst.
A cum laude graduate of Catawba College with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting, Luciana is a member of First United Methodist Church, where he has served on the official board. He and his wife, Thelma, have two daughters: Lynda, 16, and Cathy, 14.
Murphy, of 107 Phoneix Drive in Morganton, has been named systems and programming manager for the Graphite Products division.
A native of Leicester, Murphy joined Great Lakes in 1969 as a systems analyst. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Houston and is a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. He and his wife, Leta, have two sons: Barry, 10, and Randy, 8.
Both men will continue to live in Morganton.
Burke County Fair to open Monday nightThe 25th annual Burke County Fair will get underway officially Monday night at 5 p.m. at the Burke County Fairgrounds and continue Saturday night.
A pre-fair attraction will be the Miss Burke County Fair pageant, which will be held Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Morganton High School auditorium, with a total of 10 contestants in the senior and junior divisions.
The gates to the fair will open to the public at noon Monday, although the official opening isn’t until 5 p.m. Blue ribbon shows will have 20 riding devices and 75 attractions on the fair midway. More than 2,000 entries are expected to be on display in the exhibit hall.
The Charlotte Sky Divers will again be an attraction, performing each evening except Friday. There will be a fireworks show presented by Charles Eller of Drexel Tuesday and Saturday nights.
Morganton residents earn degreesFour Morganton students were among the graduates receiving degrees from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute on Thursday.
Dr. H. Edwin Bean, president of CCC&TI, presented degrees and diplomas to 127 students at graduation exercises, including Janice White Duckworth and Jerry Lee Duckworth of 120 Enola Road, Gregory Edwin McGee of 107 Normandy Drive and Judy Hollifield Melton of Route 4. The graduates earned associate degrees in applied science.
Rhyne named to wildlife commissionWinfield T. Rhyne, 39, a native of Gaston County, has been named supervisor of District 8 of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission’s Protection Division.
Rhyne replaces C.M. Tessener Jr. who died last week.
District 8 includes Mitchell, Yancey, Avery, McDowell, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Gaston and Lincoln counties.
Rhyne a 16-year veteran with the protection division and was formerly assistant supervisor of District 7. He was stationed in North Wilkesboro.
Rhyne is married to the former Betty Smith of Gastonia. The couple has two children: Tommy, 14, and Frances Rhyne Huffman of Crumpler.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenOne thing this writer wants to do is go over and look over the new unit of the Burke County courthouse. As folks know, we are handicapped at present, confined to a wheelchair. That means we haven’t made many visits to the new building under construction, as we did to many under construction buildings around town before our trouble. What we want to know is, will the new buildings have living quarters for the jailor? Will prisoners have to be taken to Lenoir? Will there be ample restrooms for those attending court or strangers within our gates? Wish someone would answer these questions. Well, we will find out the answers sooner or later — you’ll see.
Come to think of it, we believe bits of stucco on a few of our storefronts would work wonders to the appearance of uptown Morganton.
The street lights in uptown Morganton are second to none. Now let’s install street lights, probably not as elaborate as those uptown, but good for Interstate 40, the corporate limits. Begin now to plan that flower garden for next year. Help make Morganton a more beautiful city.
Retrospect: Do you remember when the Rev. W.R. Bradshaw was pastor of First Baptist Church? And the J.A. Beach grocery store in the forks at the depot? Whatever became of that vacant land belonging to the state on US 64? Oh yes, sure: the land is now the site of our wonderful community college. Did you know that, years ago, there were stepping stones on the main drag for use in muddy weather?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County where the archives of the News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.