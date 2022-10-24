50 Years Ago in Burke County

Shelby bank robbers caught in Burke (Oct. 26, 1972)

A group law enforcement effort in Morganton saw the capture of three men suspected of robbing a bank in Shelby after a 14-mile high-speed chase Thursday.

The suspects, who were all from Charlotte, were driving a 1972 Pontiac Grand Prix. They allegedly robbed First Citizens Bank and Trust in Shelby Plaza at gunpoint and made off with more than $2,000. Two additional suspects in another car are reported to have been involved and were later arrested in Kings Mountain.

As the Grand Prix raced through Cleveland County at excessive speed, sheriff’s deputies there began pursuit. As the vehicle neared Morganton, deputies radioed for assistance. Four state troopers and an officer with the Morganton Police Department headed south on US 64 intending to set up a roadblock when the Grand Prix blew by them headed toward town.

The officers swung around and gave chase. The Grand Prix is estimated to have been going 110 miles per hour as it roared up US 64 past the Pilot Mountain School, forcing numerous cars off the road into ditches.

The officers called for additional assistance. The Morganton Police Department and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office set up a roadblock on US 64 near the Interstate 40 exit. Burke County Sheriff Alvin Wise flagged down two tractor-trailers and made them park across both lanes of US 64. Several officers parked behind the trucks.

When the Grand Prix came upon the roadblock at approximately 70 miles per hour, the driver managed to thread his way between one of the big trucks and a squad car, but then finally came to a halt when confronted by 10 armed officers, including Wise wielding a shotgun.

“I pushed the safety off, and they threw their hands up,” Wise said.

Officers recovered guns and the money allegedly stolen from the Shelby bank from the suspects’ vehicle.

“They made a mistake in coming to Burke County,” a Morganton police officer is reported to have said.

Grocery store, private residence targets of shootings (Oct. 19, 1972)

Valdese resident Troy Stamey and his children were shocked, though thankfully unharmed, when a bullet came flying through their living room window Thursday. Stamey’s three children, ages 8, 5, and 4-months, were in the living room at the time of the shooting, while Stamey was in the basement cleaning a squirrel. Mrs. Stamey was not in the home at the time.

Stamey ran upstairs when he heard the shot but did not get a good look at the car that fled the scene. A neighbor reported the vehicle as a late-model orange car with a black top. Stamey is offering a $100 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the guilty party.

In another incident, Marshall Wilson, owner of the Oak Hill Grocery in Morganton, contacted the Burke County Sheriff’s Office after one of his employees discovered two bullet holes in the front door Thursday (Oct. 26, 1972) morning. Deputies found that one bullet struck the door and the other one struck the lock on the door. The shots are believed to have been fired at close range. A spent cartridge also was found. Nothing was found missing from the store. Neighbors reported hearing shots in the area at approximately 1 a.m.

Hitchhiker witnesses car plunge into Lake James (Oct. 23, 1972)

A local hitchhiker alerted authorities when he saw vehicle taillights plunge into Lake James from Powerhouse Road where he was walking about 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke Rescue Squad responded immediately. Deputies found pieces of a door handle and shattered glass where the hitchhiker reported seeing the vehicle go into the water. Diver Johnny Gibbons of Valdese dove into the lake and discovered a submerged 1970 Ford Mustang. There was no one inside. The car was pulled out of the lake shortly before 5 a.m. The keys to the car were still in the ignition, and several documents were recovered from the glove compartment.

Officials concluded that, due to the narrow passage between trees on the 70-foot embankment over which the car plunged from Powerhouse Road and the lack of skid marks, that there was a possibility the car was purposely rolled into the water.

Bride and groom arrested on wedding night (Oct. 24, 1972)

A couple from Caldwell County was arrested on their wedding night after leading police on a high-speed chase.

It all started when Drexel police officer Terry Yount responded to a disturbance at the Pine Lake Trailer Park off Reece Road Tuesday evening. He stopped a 1965 Plymouth station wagon decorated with signs indicating the couple inside had just been married as they attempted to exit the parking lot.

The bride, who was driving, initially stopped, but when Yount said she and her husband, who was in the passenger seat, were under arrest, she hit the gas pedal and attempted to flee. Yount’s hand was caught in the Plymouth’s door handle, and he was dragged by the vehicle about 20 feet before he could free himself.

He radioed for assistance as the station wagon sped west on Burke Memorial Park Road toward Morganton at about 70 miles per hour, running red lights and forcing multiple cars off the road. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the Morganton Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol set up a roadblock at the west end of Drum Straight.

When the Plymouth approached the roadblock, the couple attempted to detour it by passing on the shoulder of the road, but they were rammed by a patrol car and forced to stop.

The bride reportedly gave officers a fervent cussing, and it took four of them to get her into a squad car. She allegedly scratched one of the deputies in the process. She was charged with driving under the influence, failure to stop for a blue light and siren and reckless driving.

The groom was charged with public drunkenness. Officers looking up his record discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Granite Falls for bigamy.