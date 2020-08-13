50 Years ago in Burke County

GLEN ALPINE MERCHANT HAS UNUSUAL VISITOR
There was plenty of excitement in Glen Alpine Saturday morning, despite gloom caused by Glen Alpine High School losing its second straight football game - something unheard of in many moons. The town had a visitor who received more attention than usual. He or she, whichever it was, is not likely to make Mrs. Jerome Dale's "comings and goings” column that she writes each week for The News Herald.
The visitor was a little deer.
It didn’t have a red nose, so it couldn’t have been Rudolph.
The little spotted animal was first seen crossing the railroad tracks. It ambled across the street and down the sidewalk, nonchalantly walking into Bob Stamey’s Trading Center.
Louis Honeycutt, who works in the store, looked up at the sound of foot-stamps with the thought, "Well here comes the first customer of the day,” and walked toward the front of the store. Instead of a two legged customer, he found a four legged one.
Honeycutt was more than surprised. Another boy, Luther Leaky, was in the store at the same time, and the pair staged a roundup. They caught the animal and took it to a small barn, but not before a small crowd had arrived.
MERCHANTS OFFERING VALUES
Morganton Merchants are celebrating “Values Galore” this week, starting today and continuing through Saturday.
Shop the merchants displaying the “Values Galore” posters and read the “Values Galore” ads in The News Herald today, the Merchants Association said.
The event is the merchants’ tribute to the customers of this area, with an assortment of the greatest values ever offered in any shopping district.
“The News Herald serves as a messenger to bring merchant and customer together, and we are proud to join the merchants in a special tribute to you, Mr. and Mrs Consumer,” said publisher J.D. Fitz of The News Herald
600 DEMS AT WATERMELON SLICING
Burke County Democrats ate watermelon, watched a team of girl cloggers and heard Basil Whitener, candidate for Congress, and local candidates speak at a rally at Hildebran High School.
The Icard Township Democratic Club was host to the affair. Club president Ronald Childers welcomed the Democrats and then turned the meeting over to the county chairman, Claude Sitton, who introduced the candidates.
Whitener, speaking last in the row of candidates, said that the Republican candidates were failing to show concern for average Americans.
The United States Labor Department reported in August that real wages for textile workers and furniture workers in America had been reduced in recent years, after adjustment for higher living costs and changes in federal taxes, Whitener declared.
GIVING EM’ FITZ: JD FITZ, PUBLISHER
ART COLLECTION
Art Sakowski sent along the following item that he picked up from industry week.
A Philadelphia church touched up some aged art work, according to this month’s newsletter of the Open Die Forging Institute:
» The Ten Commandments
» Tarnishing Pontius Pilate
» Growing Heven adjusting the stars
» Turning Purgatory
» Brighting up the flames of Hell, replacing the left horn of Satan
» Placing new leaves on Adam and Eve.
Barn Buchener, the New York resident editor who sent the items along, can’t explain why Adam and Eve’s leaves were so reasonable either.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
