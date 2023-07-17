Pop-top protest brews at sheriff’s department (Wednesday, July 18, 1973)

A man walked into the Burke County Sheriff’s Office drinking a beer in an attempt to draw attention to what he believed to be an injustice in the court system.

The man was arrested by deputies, as he was also cursing and creating a disturbance. The suspect later told the court he was attempting to show that a person could be punished for a simple act of drinking beer, while another person who had fired a gun into an occupied residence could go free.

He was visibly upset by the court’s handling of a previous pair of cases in which he and another man had filed cross warrants against each other. The suspect alleged that the man had fired a gun into his home, while the man accused the suspect of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Both cases were “nol prossed,” or dismissed by the court due to the prosecutor or plaintiff abandoning the prosecution or lawsuit.

The suspect told the court he didn’t think it was right for a case to be thrown out without the defendant ever coming to trial. The court took no action on the case, but District Court Attorney Sam M. Tate told Judge Randy Duncan, who was presiding over the session, that he plans to talk to Superior Court Attorney Donald Greene to determine what should be done on the cases.

Governor’s wife to dedicate Morganton golf course (Wednesday, July 18, 1973)

Pat Holshouser, wife of North Carolina Gov. Jim Holshouser, will help Western Carolina Center dedicate its new nine-hole, par-3 golf course on Friday.

Happy Hill Golf Course, located on the WCC campus, was made possible by gifts from the Carolina Golf Association and others. The facility has been constructed at no cost to the state and will be used by the center’s residents, as well as patients at Broughton Hospital and students from the North Carolina School for the Deaf.

The dedication ceremony will feature WBTV sportscaster Jim Thacker as master of ceremonies. In addition to Holshouser, other special guests will include David Flaherty, secretary of the N.C. Department of Human Resources; Dr. J. Iverson Riddle, superintendent of WCC; and H.L. Riddle Jr., Morganton attorney. The highlight of the program is expected to be the presentation of the executive committee of the Carolina Golf Association by a resident of Western Carolina Center, a patient from Broughton Hospital and a representative of the North Carolina School for the Deaf.

The recreation departments of the three institutions are preparing instructional programs to help residents master the fundamentals of golf.

Police seeking clues in three larceny cases (Tuesday, July 17, 1973)

The Morganton Police Department is investigating three alleged incidents of breaking and entering and larceny and one case of damage to an automobile.

Allen Stoner, manager of Sears at the Wes-Mor Shopping Center, reported Monday that a motor had been stolen from a tiller garden tractor in the repair area of the store. Also taken were two bicycles. Entry into the repair area was believed to have been gained by either climbing up an old freezer or using a wheelbarrow.

Alphonso Pearson of Morganton reported that someone had taken his red Firestone bicycle and investigation continues into a possible larceny at the Hairfield Vault Company of Morganton. Joe Hairfield reported that someone took 12 10-foot utility poles from his place of business between last Friday and Sunday.

In addition, Norma Abee of Morganton reported that someone damaged her rental car while it was parked on State Street in Morganton sometime between Friday and Monday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the right side of the car had been struck by the driver of a red vehicle. They also found that someone had thrown a brick through the right front window of the car, that a brick had been thrown almost through the windshield, and that bricks had been thrown against the rear side and back windows, causing scratches.

Human resources office may locate in Morganton (Friday, July 20, 1973)

David T. Flaherty, secretary of the N.C. Department of Human Resources, discussed the possibility of the state relocating its western regional offices to Morganton as he met with city and county officials and representatives of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce in a special joint meeting.

He said establishing regional offices of his department was part of N.C. Gov. Jim Holshouser’s administration’s decentralization of government program.

“We’re very much concerned in this administration that there is too much government functioning out of Raleigh — too much talent in Raleigh and not sufficient talent of the department out in the field where the delivery of services is made,” Flaherty said.

The western region would be composed of 34 counties with a population of 1,737,000 residents, making it the largest region in the state. Both Morganton and Black Mountain are being considered for the regional offices.

Former Burke resident named ‘master teacher’ (Thursday, July 19, 1973)

Betty Spainhour Davis, formerly of the Oak Hill community in Morganton and now a teacher at Northwoods Schools in DeKalb County, Ga., has been designated as one of nine master teachers in the DeKalb school system to work under the direction of the Georgia Department of Education in a special research project to determine what distinguishes a master supervising teacher and how to make more master teachers.

Davis is the daughter of Lena Spainhour, a longtime teacher in the Oak Hill school system, and the late Bill Spainhour. She began working in DeKalb County schools when she moved there with her husband, Charles Davis.

She is among 40 educators chosen from across the state of Georgia to participate in the project. The choice of teachers was made by the principals at the local levels, then screened by the Georgia Department of Education.