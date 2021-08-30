50 Years Ago in Burke County

Policeman injured
at game recoveringA 24-year-old Morganton police officer, severely cut in attempting to halt a brawl at a Morganton High School football game Friday night, was reported in an improved condition after a close call with death.
David Earl Whitesides, 24, of Jones Street, who has served two and a half years on the city police force, was described as being in satisfactory condition at Grace Hospital, where he was taken after being critically wounded around 9:30 p.m.
Whitesides, one of six policemen assigned to duty at the football game, was cut on the back of the head, neck and back by a sharp instrument believed to be a knife or a straight razor.
Morganton Police Chief Billy J. Hamrick today expressed his belief that the attack on the police officer was planned and another officer, who was working with him, had told several spectators to stay in their seats and watch their language when the brawl started.
Countywide phone service chances are dim Hopes for united telephoning service throughout Burke County look dismal at this time, according to Central Telephone Company officials who spoke to members of the Valdese town board at a called for meeting Thursday night.
S.E. Leftwich, vice president and division manager of Central, said that several routine surveys by his company had indicated there is not enough interest in the eastern Burke County area to support toll free calling telephone service at this time.
With our servicemenArmy Pfc. Lloyd D. Costner 25, son of Lloyd Costner and husband of Dorothy Costner of Route 8 in Morganton, and Pvt. James T. Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow W. Smith of Valdese, recently completed nine weeks of advanced infantry training at Fort Polk in Louisiana.
During the course, they received guerilla training and lived under simulated Vietnam conditions for five days, fighting off enemy attacks and conducting raids on enemy villages.
Army Specialist 4 William D. Hamby, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. James M. Hamby of Route 2 in Valdese, has been assigned to the 207th Military Police Company at Fort Riley in Kansas.
Danny A. Stine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Berlin A. Stine of 116 Vine St. in Morganton, has completed 10 weeks of rigorous training at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Army Pfc. Gary L. Moore, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur J. Moore of Route 2 in Old Fort, is serving with the 549th Engineer Battalion near Schwetzingen, Germany. Moore is a bridge specialist in the battalion’s 541st Engineer Co. His wife, Jill, lives on Route 5 in Morganton.
Local Women
of the Moose meetLocal Women of the Moose attended the 45th annual convention of the Moose Association of North Carolina in Raleigh. Deputy Grand Regent Inez Ritchie of Hickory served as officer in charge. Official visitor was Marie Holden, director of chapter activities, sent from Mooseheart in Illinois. Attending from Morganton were five college of regent representatives: Dorothy Cloer, Jewell Butler, Mary Smith, Jeanne Guillertin and Margaret Parnell.
At a coronation pageant, Beulah Gordon of Greenville was crowned Queen of Sponsors. The Loyal Order of Moose sponsored entertainment, dinner and dancing.
Participating chapters made donations to Moosehaven for constructing new buildings built in Moosehaven, Florida. The group also held a memorial service for deceased members.
With Betty BurkeMr. and Mrs. Ray (Jane Edwards) Bledsoe of Hickory were in town on business Wednesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Thad Russell of Granite Falls, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Farr, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Rhyne and Mr. and Mrs. Barry Nevin, all off Asheville, spent Labor Day weekend with the Ralph Pitts of Riverside Drive.
Mr. and Mrs. Allen (Rebecca Clemmer) Lennon spent a week in Morganton visiting Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Lennon and Mr. and Mrs. Ted Clemmer. The Lennons have two daughters, Elizabeth and Katherine.
Mr. an Mrs. Bill Lennon of Hickory joined Allen and Rebecca at the beach for a few days The grandmothers kept the grandchildren while they were gone.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry (Maude Patton) Cantrell have a new baby boy. He has been named Frank Wade. He arrived Sept. 8 to join his brother, John Fielding. Mrs. Frank Patton Sr. is arriving soon to get acquainted with her newest grandson.
Mr. and Mrs. Sherrod Salisbury have been at Beech Mountain for a week. The grandchildren were able to come for a visit, with the exception of one. The weather was beautiful, with a touch of fall in the air.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenWell, the Burke County Fair is now history. From what we can gather, the fair was a success. As we have said heretofore, the Burke County Fair is getting bigger and bigger as the years go by. Hats off to all the promoters and exhibitors
Come to think of it, the new Grace Hospital is going rapidly toward completion. And what a building it is.
The rustic rail fence at Buck’s restaurant across the river on NC 181 looks great! A nice eating place is Buck’s.
When we look at the Great Lakes Carbon plant, we are almost compelled to say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” and the same goes for our other plants.
Keep in mind the Lions Club broom sale for the blind and visually handicapped is starting in early October.
Do you remember when the late I.M. Ingold was the efficient head of the First National Bank? And when there were stepping stones on Main Street to be used extensively during muddy weather? Whatever became of the large Mulberry tree on the public road near the State (now Broughton) Hospital? Oh yes, sure — it is long gone to make room for a new building at the institution. Did you know that Hunting Creek below was at one time the corporate limits for the city of Morganton?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.