50 Years Ago in Burke County

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenWell, the Burke County Fair is now history. From what we can gather, the fair was a success. As we have said heretofore, the Burke County Fair is getting bigger and bigger as the years go by. Hats off to all the promoters and exhibitors

Come to think of it, the new Grace Hospital is going rapidly toward completion. And what a building it is.

The rustic rail fence at Buck’s restaurant across the river on NC 181 looks great! A nice eating place is Buck’s.

When we look at the Great Lakes Carbon plant, we are almost compelled to say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” and the same goes for our other plants.

Keep in mind the Lions Club broom sale for the blind and visually handicapped is starting in early October.

Do you remember when the late I.M. Ingold was the efficient head of the First National Bank? And when there were stepping stones on Main Street to be used extensively during muddy weather? Whatever became of the large Mulberry tree on the public road near the State (now Broughton) Hospital? Oh yes, sure — it is long gone to make room for a new building at the institution. Did you know that Hunting Creek below was at one time the corporate limits for the city of Morganton?

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.