50 Years Ago in Burke County

Attack on Rudolph puts local man on the naughty list (Thursday, Dec. 14, 1972)

The reindeer display on the courthouse square in Morganton had its flight interrupted Wednesday when Rudolph, the lead reindeer, was uprooted. Police received a call that a man was spotted sitting on a sidewalk near the courthouse with the reindeer. Officers found the man on East Union Street across from Burand’s with Rudolph sitting on his lap. When asked what he was doing, the man replied that he was tired “after tearing that reindeer down” and was taking a rest before departing with the animal. Police then asked him why he intended to kidnap Rudolph, and he said he was planning to take it to a friend of his who said he wanted it. The man was taken to Broughton Hospital for observation, and Rudolph was happily reunited with Santa and the rest of the reindeer crew.

Students making bomb threats caught (Monday, Dec. 11, 1972)

Police finally arrested two suspects who allegedly called in several bomb threats to local schools and businesses in recent days. The suspects are two 15-year-old boys who attend Drexel High School.

“The two boys knew each other and were in the same class, but apparently were not close friends,” said Drexel Police Chief Bill Lippard.

One boy was arrested after police followed up on a rumor they heard about him selling Dexadrine pills for 10 cents each. When questioned about the bomb threats, he reportedly confessed, saying he was bored at home and decided to make the calls for fun.

“We didn’t press charges on the pills at this time,” Lippard said. “He’ll be tried in juvenile court the first of the year on charges of making the bomb threat.”

The other boy, who was turned in by his brothers after they overheard him making one of the bomb threat calls, will be tried in court at the same time.

School trespasser jumps from second-story window (Monday, Dec. 11, 1972)

Morganton police arrested two suspects who allegedly broke into the West Concord School Friday night. Officers had responded to a call reporting trespassers onsite.

One suspect, a juvenile, was seen by police inside the school. An officer chased him through the school while additional officers were called to the scene. The juvenile jumped out of a second-story window to try and avoid capture.

“You should have seen that boy come out of that window flatfooted with tenny-pumpers on,” one officer said. “He left a footprint 6-inches deep.”

Police caught up with the juvenile and an adult male accomplice as they attempted to flee. They were charged with breaking and entering. Officers found nothing missing from the school.

Car damaged in freak accident (Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1972)

A 1964 Ford was destroyed beyond its market value Monday when it had an unfortunate encounter with a wrecker truck.

The Ford was headed east on Mount Gilead Road 16 miles south of Morganton at the time of the accident. The driver entered a curve in the road at the same time as a wrecker truck headed in the opposite direction.

The wrecker was towing a junked car in an unusual manner, according to state troopers who responded to the scene. The nose of the car was in the back bed of the truck, and the cables were attached to the rear of the car, which had then been hoisted into the air.

When the wrecker went around the curve on the inside lane, the rear of the junked car swung out across the center line, hitting the Ford’s windshield and damaging the left side of the car. The driver of the Ford was injured by flying glass and taken to Grace Hospital for treatment. The wrecker driver was charged with failure to secure a load.

Letters to Santa Claus (Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1972)

Dear Santa,

Bring me a bike, a sleeping bag, Talking Baby Beans, Barbie beauty center and Snoopy toothbrush. I have been a good girl.

Jeannie Stephens

Dear Santa Claus,

Bring me a typewriter, red with a case, an electric sewing machine, green, and Malibu Ken’s boat, but not Malibu Ken.

Kelly Kincaid

Dear Santa,

I want a three-wheel gear bike. I want a football suit. I want an air drill airplane. I would like Roger Penski’s race set and lots of surprise. And that’s all.

Derrick Brown

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a watch, a target archery set, a US Marine suit, sturdy all-steel cash register, Michigan jumbo crane and Frosty snowman. I love you, Santa Claus. Thank you for these toys, and please bring me some more toys please.

Mickey Saunders