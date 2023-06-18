Vandalism incidents trouble city, county (Monday, June 18, 1973; Wednesday, June 20, 1973)

Morganton police officers and deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have their hands full investigating several recent cases of vandalism and larceny.

Morganton police are investigating a break-in at Mull’s Grocery Store on Enola Road in Morganton. Bill Mull reported at 7:32 this morning that entry had been gained into his store by someone throwing a brick through a window at the south side of the building. A suspect entered the feed room to access the main store area and removed $13.86 in change from the cash drawer. Cigarettes were flung across the counter. Items in drawers had been taken out. The break-in appeared to be the work of a juvenile, so the Western Carolina Center security force has been alerted to be on the lookout for tenants possessing an unusual amount of money in silver coin and pennies.

It was reported at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday that a suspect or suspects had broken into Mountain View Recreation Center by knocking out a front window in the building. The electrical room was entered, and electrical equipment and tools were found strewn across the floor. The suspects then allegedly took green paint and painted profane words all over the walls and doors of the restrooms and in the showers. Police concluded by the amount of damage done that the vandals must have been in the building for a considerable amount of time.

Morganton police also are looking into a break-in with larceny that took place at the Morganton Hairstyling Academy on East Union Street. According to the police detective division, entry into the academy had been gained by knocking out a window of a back door and unlocking the door. Inside, a set of keys had been taken from the cash register that were used to unlock a soft drink machine. An estimated $35 was taken from the machine, and $20 was taken from a desk drawer.

In addition, officers are investigating reported vandalism to a 1973 black Chevrolet registered to Peggy Bright Poole of Morganton. Loretta Kay Buchanan told officers that someone had damaged the car with an object used to make a scratch down the trunk lid while it was parked at the residence of Fred Cooke at 111 Mimosa St. Police estimate damage to be about $100.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of breaking and entering at M&R Fish Camp in Connelly Springs that took place sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Entry was gained through an unlocked window of the establishment. Inside, someone pried open the juke box and a soft drink machine and took an undetermined amount of money, as well as 50 pounds of steaks. An employee of the restaurant reported that a major portion of the steak stash had been thrown into a ditch behind the fish camp, and some small boys had allegedly been trying to give steaks to residents of a nearby trailer park.

Deputies also are on the hunt for a boat thief. A 12-foot homemade wide-nose boat and a 40-horsepower Mercury boat motor were reported missing from Huffman Bridge Boat Landing by owner Robert Deviney at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition, an employee of a construction company, Dwayne Harris of General Delivery of Morganton, reported that sometime on Monday, someone entered the company’s construction site on old NC 18 and took a large cement mixer, a step ladder and two jack poles. The value of the items stolen is estimated at $250.

No suspects have been apprehended in any of the cases, and the investigations are ongoing.

School building named for president (Wednesday, June 20, 1973)

The new vocational building slated for the North Carolina School for the Deaf will be named the J.G. Northcott Vocational Building in honor of the current president of the NCSD board of directors.

The decision to name the building for Northcott was made by the board at its June meeting. Bids for the new building will be opened sometime in late summer or early fall.

A native of Virginia, Northcott came to western North Carolina in 1939 from Raleigh, where he had been employed as a materials engineer for the North Carolina State Highway Commission. He joined Grove Sand and Gravel Company of Asheville in September of that year.

Northcott became interested in NCSD and was appointed to the board of directors for the school in 1958 by Gov. Luther Hodges. Since that time, he has been reappointed by three other governors, including in 1970, when he was appointed president.

The J.G. Northcott Vocational Building will consist of 16,500-square-feet on two floors. It will house shops in the areas of trowel, trades, auto body repairs, small motor and engine repairs, lock-gas stations, power sewing, dry cleaning, electronic assembly and a flexible space for temporary programs to be phased in and out in a given two or three year period.