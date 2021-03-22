50 Years Ago in Burke County

The occasion was the annual banquet held by the Morganton Rotary Club to honor the man who is chosen by secret committees as the Man of the Year.

Glowing tributes were made last night to the well-known minister for his contributions to the community. His selection for the honor was announced before last night’s banquet.

Rev. and Mrs. Smith were given a standing ovation when they entered the banquet hall, and also when he was presented the Man of the Year by Jack H. Campbell, the 1969 recipient of the award.

Paying tribute to Smith were Saul Cheslock, local merchant and scholar; J.D. Fitz, publisher of The News Herald, Baptist deacon and next door neighbor of Smith; Mrs. Frank DiSantos, local civic leader and member of the Roman Catholic Church; and the Rev. W.F. McIntosh, pastor of Green Street Presbyterian Church and a teacher and coach at Morganton High School.

Fitz called Smith one of the country’s outstanding Presbyterian ministers, while DiSantos spoke of “his proactive mind, prophetic voice and strong faith,” which she says he uses as servants of love, embracing both man and God.

In accepting the honor, Smith said: “As I heard these accolades, as they progressed, I couldn’t believe they were about me. Words do not come easy for me, and if they did, they would not be adequate for an experience such as this.”

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.