50 Years Ago in Burke County

With our servicemen
Airman Ricky S. Tallent, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jessie C. Tallent of Route 6 of Morganton, has graduated at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas from the Air Force communications specialist course. The airman, who learned to operate teletype writer equipment used in the Air Force communications system, is being assigned to Torrejon Air Base in Spain for duty with a unit of the Air Force Communications Service. Tallent is a 1965 graduate of Salem High School.
Navy Petty Officer First Class Donald V. Caraway, son of Mrs. Lelia D. Caraway of 1309A Salem Road, and husband of the former Miss Ruth A. Turner of Route 6, both of Morganton, was graduated from the Naval Air Maintenance Training detachment at Patuxent River, Maryland. His training consisted of various aspects of flight engineer duties.
Navy Seaman Richard D. White, son of Mrs. J. Hazel White of 201 Lacolline St. in Morganton, was graduated from the Naval Submarine School at Groton, Connecticut, after two months of intensive study in submarine operations.
Army Private Gary L. Melton, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. Junior C. Melton of Route 4 of Morganton, recently completed eight weeks of basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.
He received instruction in drills, ceremonies, weapons, map reading, combat tactics, military courtesy, military justice, first aid and Army history and traditions. Melton is a 1965 graduate of Morganton High School. His wife, Dixie, lives at 615 Valdese Avenue Ext. in Morganton.
Company names local agent Man of the Year
Frank G. Bowers of Morganton has been named “Man of the Year” by Nationwide Insurance.
The annual award, described as the most prestigious award accorded an agent by Nationwide, was announced by Wendell Turner, vice president in charge of field operations. It is given for achievements in sales and service for the prior year.
Bowers, an agent for 17 years, gained top ranking among the company’s 4,300 agents by amassing the highest production point total under stringent eligibility requirements established for leading multiple line producers.
It was announced that special recognition will be given for his achievement at the 1971 Key Club Conference at Nationwide’s home office in Columbus, Ohio. In April, Bowers will appear on a panel for a discussion with other top agents and officials of the company.
Bowers also will attend a week-long conference that will take place during a cruise to Nassau for achieving membership in the president’s elite club. This is the sixth consecutive year he has won this honor. He will be accompanied by his wife and son on this trip.
Bowers is a member of First United Methodist Church, where he serves on the administration board and teaches Sunday school.
Fish camp broken into
The Riverside Fish Camp on U.S. 70 W was broken into for the fourth time in two years sometime last night, the operator of the camp said this morning.
The fish camp was broken into through the kitchen door sometime after midnight when the thief or thieves broke the lock on the door.
The break in was discovered this morning, with 200 pounds of fresh fish, $75 from the jukebox and an undetermined amount from a cigarette vending machine being taken. The jukebox and cigarette machine were heavily damaged in the theft of money from them.
Southern presents caboose to center
Southern Railway System presented a retired caboose to Western Carolina Center in Morganton in ceremonies this morning at 10 a.m. at the Broughton Hospital side track by W.L. Hoffman, superintendent of Southern’s Carolina Division. The caboose was accepted by the center’s superintendent, Dr. J. Iverson Riddle.
The caboose was built in 1914 by Lenoir Car Works on a 30-ton ventilated box and was converted to a caboose in 1947. The caboose will be refurbished and will be used as a Boy Scout meeting center and a park being built on the center grounds.
Man of the Year lauded
The Rev. John Douglas Smith, pastor of First Presbyterian Church for the past 16 years, was saluted as Morganton’s Man of the Year for 1970 by Morganton Rotarians and guests last night at the Morganton Community House.
The occasion was the annual banquet held by the Morganton Rotary Club to honor the man who is chosen by secret committees as the Man of the Year.
Glowing tributes were made last night to the well-known minister for his contributions to the community. His selection for the honor was announced before last night’s banquet.
Rev. and Mrs. Smith were given a standing ovation when they entered the banquet hall, and also when he was presented the Man of the Year by Jack H. Campbell, the 1969 recipient of the award.
Paying tribute to Smith were Saul Cheslock, local merchant and scholar; J.D. Fitz, publisher of The News Herald, Baptist deacon and next door neighbor of Smith; Mrs. Frank DiSantos, local civic leader and member of the Roman Catholic Church; and the Rev. W.F. McIntosh, pastor of Green Street Presbyterian Church and a teacher and coach at Morganton High School.
Fitz called Smith one of the country’s outstanding Presbyterian ministers, while DiSantos spoke of “his proactive mind, prophetic voice and strong faith,” which she says he uses as servants of love, embracing both man and God.
In accepting the honor, Smith said: “As I heard these accolades, as they progressed, I couldn’t believe they were about me. Words do not come easy for me, and if they did, they would not be adequate for an experience such as this.”
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.