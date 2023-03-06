Longtime grocery store closes (Friday, March 9, 1973)

Wilson Kincaid is leaving the grocery business after 32 years of owning a store in Morganton and 22 years of operating Kincaid’s Suprette at the same location on North Sterling St.

He started in the grocery business in a neighborhood store on East Avenue in 1941. He moved downtown a few years later and remained four years in the old Dixie store building. After losing his lease there, he built a store building on NC 181, but two years later moved to North Green Street, then to his current location on North Sterling Street.

Kincaid said he is retiring from the grocery business because he wants a little leisure before he is too old to enjoy it. He has a herd of purebred Angus cattle and wants more time to work with them. He is holding a sale to reduce his inventory before he sells his business.

Burke girl picked for year in Africa (Wednesday, March 7, 1973)

Joyce Morris of Morganton, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, has been selected to participate in the Youth Development Program of the Agriculture Extension Service and will spend a year in Botswana in southern Africa.

She was one of only three young people chosen from North Carolina to take part. Before arriving in Botswana, she will complete a two-month orientation with other YDP delegates. She will leave June 11 and work with young people in 4-H-type activities. The North Carolina 4-H Foundation Development Fund will fund part of the trip, and her home county must furnish $550.

Morris graduated from Oak Hill High School and has been active in 4-H work in Burke County for eight years, at one time serving as county 4-H council president. She was the first female student to be named to the state 4-H Honor Club.

Emergency service cost set at $580,000 (Tuesday, March 6, 2023)

Cost estimates for Phase One of a countywide emergency medical service were placed at $580,837 in a final report reviewed by the Burke County Board of Commissioners Monday night.

The recommendations in the report reflected the view that during the first phase of the project, the attempt should be made to create more than just a countywide ambulance service. The commission members who compiled the report also said they would like to ensure professional emergency room coverage. An estimated $150,000 of the total figure submitted would be for emergency room staff.

The report recommends that the new Grace Hospital be the hub of the program, since it will be outfitted with five emergency rooms and two trauma centers. The commission also suggested the creation of a permanent emergency medical service council to advise and assist in the setting up and operation of the program.

City council approves airport expansion (Tuesday, March 6, 2023)

The Morganton-Lenior Airport Authority can now move ahead with needed expansion at the airport, whose facilities are now taxed to capacity.

The Morganton city council last night approved an appropriation of $50,000 from non-tax revenue for an expansion project at the airport. The money will be made available after July 1.

The project will include expanding the parking ramp area and various other capital expansions and will cost approximately $200,000, according to Alex Bernhardt, chair of the airport authority. The FAA has agreed to grant the authority $100,000 if matching local funds are secured. The Lenoir city council has agreed to furnish $50,000 for the project if the Morganton city council appropriated at least the same amount. Bernhardt noted that is has been at least five years since the cities have been asked for any funds for the airport.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen (Tuesday, March 6, 1973)

We note that another church is to be built in Morganton. It will be the St. John’s Holiness Church and will be located at 107 Branch St. We do not know details yet, but will try to get them.

Come to think of it, the Easter season is getting nearer. Want to do something helpful, girls? Buy that pretty outfit here at home and keep the money circulation at home.

Ingle Development Inc. has a permit to build another home on the South Forest Development on Bethel Road. That development is really going to be something one of these days, meaning “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” And we like it!