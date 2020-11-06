50 Years ago in Burke County

MAN CHARGED WITH SHOPLIFTING

William Wayne Logan, 27, of Route 7, Morganton, was arrested by city police at 1 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of shoplifting at Ingles. Officers said the alleged thief stole two steaks from the open meat counter. The warrant was taken by Ingles employees and served by Morganton Police. Logan will be tried in 25th Disrtict Court of Dec. 4.

Mrs. Christine Lee Carithers of Route 3 reported to police at noon Tuesday that her 1961 Rambler had been stolen from a parking space on Lenoir Street. She told police that her husband had parked it there, but when he discovered the vehicle gone, he reportedly though his wife had taken it.

GIVING ‘EM FITZ: J.D. FITZ, PUBLISHER

Wrong-way success

One of the hard working politicians came home in the wee hours and gave his wife the glorious news: “Darling, I have been elected.”

She aroused from her deep sleep to look at the new office holder in surprise and said, “Honestly.”

He laughed in an embarrassed way and said, “Oh, by the way, you don’t have to bring that up.”

A leg to stand upon