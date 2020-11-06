50 Years ago in Burke County

BYRD NAMED TO DISTRICT BAR OFFICE
Joe K. Byrd of Burke County was elected vice-president of the 25th District Bar Association at its annual meeting in Hickory.
Byrd, who will be in line for president in 1971, was named when officials of the 25th Association elected Ted West of Caldwell as president for the coming year. Neil D. Beach of Caldwell was named secretary-treasurer under the practice of electing the president and secretary from the same county.
At the annual banquet at Lake Hickory Country Club, a member of the executive was named from each county: H. Dockery Telt from Valdese, Houston Groome, Caldwell and William Sigmon of Hickory.
HAIRFIELD TO HEAD SHRINERS
Edward Hairfield Jr. was elected president of the Burke County Shrine Club 1971 at its fall meeting Monday night at Riverside Fish Camp.
Other officers elected to jobs this year were Mose Adler, first vice-president; Henry Caddell Jr., second vice-president: J.T. Norvell, secretary and treasurer; Hollis G. Earley, one year director; O.H. Pons, four-year director; Dan Avery, membership chair; Bill McCombs, chicken dinner chair; and Jimmy Pollard, publicity director.
A summary of the 1970 activities was given. A contribution of $800 was made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital. The Holly Farms chicken dinner was a success. Members of the club also gave $100 to the Margaret Swingle fund.
THREE BURKE MEN NAMED TO BOARDS
Four Burke County men were named to major Baptist boards by the North Carolina Baptist Convention in session in Greensboro.
The appointments were recommended by the nominating committee.
Richard O. Avery of Morganton was named to the Board of Wake Forest University at Winston-Salem.
Marshall Digh of Drexel and J.D. Fitz of Morganton were elected to the board of Garner-Webb College at Boiling Springs.
The Rev. R. Knolan Benfield, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Morganton, was elected to the Baptist Foundation.
These appointments were made for three-year terms.
IN THE SERVICE
Clerk School: Airman Jesse M. White, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse B. White, has completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He has been assigned to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi for training in the administrative field. Airman White is a 1970 graduate of Salem High School.
Decorated: Army Chief Warrant Officer Grady R. Roupe, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Roupe, Route 4, Morganton recently received the Air Medal and was promoted to his present rank near Quang Tri, Vietnam. He received the award for heroism in action while engaging in aerial flight with ground operations against hostile forces. He is a graduate of Yadkinville High School and took helicopter training at Fort Rucker AL.
MAN CHARGED WITH SHOPLIFTING
William Wayne Logan, 27, of Route 7, Morganton, was arrested by city police at 1 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of shoplifting at Ingles. Officers said the alleged thief stole two steaks from the open meat counter. The warrant was taken by Ingles employees and served by Morganton Police. Logan will be tried in 25th Disrtict Court of Dec. 4.
Mrs. Christine Lee Carithers of Route 3 reported to police at noon Tuesday that her 1961 Rambler had been stolen from a parking space on Lenoir Street. She told police that her husband had parked it there, but when he discovered the vehicle gone, he reportedly though his wife had taken it.
GIVING ‘EM FITZ: J.D. FITZ, PUBLISHER
Wrong-way success
One of the hard working politicians came home in the wee hours and gave his wife the glorious news: “Darling, I have been elected.”
She aroused from her deep sleep to look at the new office holder in surprise and said, “Honestly.”
He laughed in an embarrassed way and said, “Oh, by the way, you don’t have to bring that up.”
A leg to stand upon
A resourceful missionary fell into the hands of a band of cannibals.
“Going to eat me, I take it,” said the missionary. “You wouldn’t like me.”
He took out his pocket knife, sliced a piece from the calf of his leg and handed it to the chief.
“Try it and see for yourself,” he urged.
The chief took one bite, grunted and spat it out.
The missionary remained on the island for 50 years. He had a cork leg.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
