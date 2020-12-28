50 Years Ago in Burke County

Residents petition for closed traffic
A group of Pearson Drive residents petitioned the Morganton City Council last night to close the street to through traffic.
Charles M. Carley spoke for the group and formally presented the petition, signed by 45 residents of Pearson Drive. About 20 residents composed the group attending the meeting.
In the petition, the group formally requested the council to take immediate, permanent corrective action to prevent further deaths, injuries, accidents and property damage on Pearson Drive by the reckless, irresponsible operation of motor vehicles.
The petition also said, “This council is reminded that this same request was made several years ago, when it became obvious that reckless driving was becoming a hazard, and that death, injury, accident and destruction would result if Pearson Drive were to remain a through street.”
Student to intern at church
For the next six weeks, there will be something different at First Advent Christian Church on Lenoir Road.
Duane DeGroff, a pre-ministerial student at Berkshire Christian Church in Lenox, Massachusetts, will serve as an intern at the church during this period.
He will work under the guidance of the pastor, the Rev. Leonard Boston.
DeGroff began his internship this week. He will observe as well as participate in church and pastoral activities and will be given specific assignments.
Boston explained that in this way students get the feel of what pastoral life is like. They are able to learn many factors that will aid them when they become pastors.
In the service of the USA
Goes to Thailand: Airman First Class Ronnie R. Barger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Barger of Route 9 in Morganton, spent a 30-day leave at home and then departed Dec. 28 for his new assignment in Ubon, Thailand. While there, he will be in the 8th Combat Support Group working as a fuel specialist. Barger completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for training as a fuel specialist. While there, he received the award for Airman of the Month of August. A 1967 graduate of Salem High School, he graduated from Western Piedmont Community College in August 1969 and joined the Air Force.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Hello out there -- long time, no see. Happy New Year’s and I hope you had a Merry Christmas – we did.
Highlights for this writer and family during Christmas were visits and messages from many, many friends and acquaintances and neighbors coming in. Beautiful beyond description were the carolers from First Baptist Church and the singers from Grace Episcopal Church and also from Southside Baptist Church. The leaders and young singers will never know how much this was appreciated. Also, the real nice goodies and other treats from First Baptist Church and from my second home, The News Herald. Thanks to all.
We have some construction news to give you in the next article, possibly next week. We are hoping to get back in line regularly if at all possible. As you probably know, we had it real tough for some time and we are still in a wheelchair. But we hope that things will work out.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.