50 Years Ago in Burke County

DeGroff began his internship this week. He will observe as well as participate in church and pastoral activities and will be given specific assignments.

Boston explained that in this way students get the feel of what pastoral life is like. They are able to learn many factors that will aid them when they become pastors.

In the service of the USA

Goes to Thailand: Airman First Class Ronnie R. Barger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Barger of Route 9 in Morganton, spent a 30-day leave at home and then departed Dec. 28 for his new assignment in Ubon, Thailand. While there, he will be in the 8th Combat Support Group working as a fuel specialist. Barger completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for training as a fuel specialist. While there, he received the award for Airman of the Month of August. A 1967 graduate of Salem High School, he graduated from Western Piedmont Community College in August 1969 and joined the Air Force.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Hello out there -- long time, no see. Happy New Year’s and I hope you had a Merry Christmas – we did.