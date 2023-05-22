Local resident excels in TV news job (Monday, May 21, 1973)

When the television dial is set on Channel 3, WBTV, Morganton is well represented.

Morganton’s contribution to WBTV in Charlotte is Florence Avery, television traffic supervisor. She is responsible for the scheduling of everything that goes on the air at Channel 3, and she will tell you that the TV business is “tough, demanding, hard work, but also very rewarding.”

Avery attended Olive Hill High School and graduated from Morganton High School in 1968. She then attended King’s College in Charlotte for two years. Shortly after graduating from King’s, she took a job as an accounting assistant at WBTV in the station’s financial department. Today, she holds one of the most responsible positions at WBTV.

Something unique is always happening at the station, and Avery’s job allows her to talk to people from all over the nation. She meets and works with many different people, from sales representatives to engineers, actors to producers, business leaders and ordinary people. She occasionally makes appearances in commercials or on the summer talk show, “Let’s Talk TV.”

When asked if a girl can make it to the top in the highly competitive business world of WBTV, Avery said, “Yes, if you are willing to work hard and not be afraid to take the opportunities when they arise.”

High school band to give last concert ever (Tuesday, May 22, 1973)

The last concert ever to be presented by the Morganton High School band will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Morganton High School auditorium.

An outstanding program is planned by both the high school band and the West Concord band. Both bands are under the direction of C. Ravon Smith.

Various special band awards will be given out at the program. All people who have ever been in the MHS band and attend the concert will be asked to register as they arrive and will be recognized during the evening.

The band will conclude the concert with the Morganton High fight song and alma mater. When the program is ended, the MHS band will be no more, since next year, MHS students will attend Freedom High School.

Play to be performed in sign language (Monday, May 21, 1973)

The Drama Club of the North Carolina School for the Deaf will present William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the main building auditorium on campus. The public is cordially invited, with a special invitation extended to high school students in Burke County and any adult who loves drama.

Two things are unique about the Drama Club at NCSD: the actors are deaf and the plays are performed in American Sign Language. Just as everyday speech must be more loud and clear in the theatre, the deaf actor must find larger, clearer signs than those of everyday to communicate with a deaf audience.

Although the production of “Julius Caesar” is primarily for a deaf audience, it also is for a hearing audience that does not understand sign language. For this part of the audience, readers who time their speech to the action on stage will provide the translation of the sign language.

Many of the student actors will graduate from NCSD in a few weeks and will be going to college. The selection of “Julius Caesar” to produce this spring was a student choice. Their interest in the play stems from their study of it in relation to their academic work.

Former Morgantonian named “Teacher of the Year” (Friday, May 25, 1973)

Rose Tate Vaughan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Tate of Morganton, was the recipient of the 1973 “Teacher of the Year” award at the 35th annual convention of the North Carolina Association of Business Colleges, held May 18-19 in Asheville.

Vaughan, instructor and chair of the Department of Secretarial Sciences at Durham College, graduated magna cum laude from North Carolina Central University, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business education. She was listed in the “Who’s Who Among College Students” in 1962 and was a member of the Alpha Kappa Mu national honor society.

Also cited were Vaughan’s work with the Durham Human Relations Commission during Human Relations Week and her continuous efforts in coordinating the Durham College secretarial courses.

Organization names “Pilot of the Year” (Wednesday, May 23, 1973)

On Thursday evening, the Pilot Club of Morganton announced the selection of Frances Rollins as its “Pilot of the Year.” She was chosen for her outstanding work as a club member for her many activities in connection with Pilot projects.

Lillian Houck, president, presided at the club’s last dinner meeting of the year. In her report of the year’s activities, she disclosed that the club had participated in many civic affairs, had accomplished several projects and had gained five new members. She presented 14 members with key rings bearing the Pilot insignia for their perfect attendance.