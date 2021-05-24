50 Years Ago in Burke County

Members of the council met Monday in the high school auditorium with Wayne Kerly, council president, presiding.

Members voted to recognize youth of the month after the motion was made by Huffman.

Jim Jacumin spoke to the council concerning the future of Hildebran. He said there is a possibility that the city of Hickory might in the future try to annex Hildebran.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

H.L. McAulay, local Bell telephone manager, presented yours truly with the very first new directory the other day. Friend McAulay has been presenting this writer with the first directory for several years now, and we thank him very much. The other new directories will be mailed from the first to the middle of the month.

Here’s something to think about: last year, 16,713 directories were distributed in the Morganton exchange area. This year, 17,860 directories are going out, an increase of 1,147 over the 1970 edition, which is a sure sign of growth. There’s more. An addition costing $392,000 is being built in Morganton to the Southern Bell building. When the equipment is installed, the cost will be more than $400,000. The growth of our telephone company leads us to believe the Bell heads are sure that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” and we like it.