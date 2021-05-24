50 Years Ago in Burke County

In the service
Marine Lance Cpl. Randall L. Haynes, husband of the former Judy K. Ernst of Drexel and son of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse C. Haynes of Bickett Street in Morganton, has reported for duty with the Third Force Service Regiment in Okinawa, Japan.
Navy Fireman Apprentice Daniel A. Seagle, son of Mrs. Virgina Seagle of Route 1 in Connelly Springs, was graduated from basic training at the Recruit Training Command, in Great Lakes, Illinois.
Steve M. Huffman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Millard F. Huffman of Drexel, was recently promoted to the rank of Specialist Four while serving with the 1st Calvary Division (Airmobile) near Bien Hoa Vietnam. Huffman is assigned as a medical aid man in Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion of the Divisions 5th Calvary.
Army Pfc. Tony M. Crowder, 20, son of Mrs. Tony M. Crowder of Hildebran, was recently assigned to the 3rd Armored Division in Germany. Crowder is a fuel and electric repairman with Headquarters Company A, 122nd Maintenance Battalion of the company.
Dog attack victim is badly hurt
A 4-year-old Morganton girl was listed in serious condition this morning in Grace Hospital from injuries sustained when she was attacked by a dog at a service station on North Green Street.
The child was taken to Grace Hospital with face and head injuries.
City police reported they were called to the Scenic Gulf Station at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday on a report that a child had been attacked by a German Shepherd.
The mother told the police that she had stopped at the station, and as she started into the restroom, she heard her child screaming. She said she turned her head and saw the dog with her child’s head in its mouth, slinging her around. She rescued the child and the dog attacked her, police said. They identified the owner of the dog as Ray Whisnant, manager of the Scenic Gulf Station.
McGill leaves for pageant Monday
It’s off to Charlotte and the Miss North Carolina Beauty Pageant Monday for Sandy McGill, Miss Morganton 1971.
McGill is one of 63 young women from around North Carolina who will take part in the 1971 state pageant at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte.
Accompanying McGill will be her official chaperone, Mrs. J.A. Hart. They will stay at the Coliseum Motor Court, sponsored by the Morganton Jaycees, Miss Morganton’s business manager is Jaycee J.A. Hart.
Monday afternoon McGill will have her interview with the judges. Tuesday night she will give her talent presentation, doing a modern tap and jazz routine to “Classical Gas.”
She will take part in the swimsuit competition Wednesday, have Thursday night free and compete in the evening gown competition Friday night.
The finals, which will be telecast on WBTV Channel 3, is scheduled for Saturday night.
Scruggs is loan officer
Roy R. Scruggs has been appointed loan officer at the local branch of the State Employees’ Credit Union.
Announcement of the appointment was made by W.E. Greer, general manager of the State Employees Credit Union in Raleigh.
“We are indeed fortunate to secure a man of Scruggs’ ability to assist with the services offered to our western office,” Greer said.
Scruggs will work with Danny H. Lingerfelt, branch manager, who opened the western office on Enola Road in March 1969.
Scruggs, who has been an employee of the North Carolina Department of Mental Health for the past 23 years, had served as reimbursements officer at Western Carolina Center for the past five years.
Scruggs is a graduate of Western Piedmont Community College, where he received an associate’s degree in Business Administration. He also attended Appalachian State University.
Council will honor youth of the month
The Hildebran-Icard Community Development Council will sponsor an ice cream sale at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at in front of Hildebran High School, with Bobbie Huffman and Irvin Eggers serving as co-chairs.
Members of the council met Monday in the high school auditorium with Wayne Kerly, council president, presiding.
Members voted to recognize youth of the month after the motion was made by Huffman.
Jim Jacumin spoke to the council concerning the future of Hildebran. He said there is a possibility that the city of Hickory might in the future try to annex Hildebran.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
H.L. McAulay, local Bell telephone manager, presented yours truly with the very first new directory the other day. Friend McAulay has been presenting this writer with the first directory for several years now, and we thank him very much. The other new directories will be mailed from the first to the middle of the month.
Here’s something to think about: last year, 16,713 directories were distributed in the Morganton exchange area. This year, 17,860 directories are going out, an increase of 1,147 over the 1970 edition, which is a sure sign of growth. There’s more. An addition costing $392,000 is being built in Morganton to the Southern Bell building. When the equipment is installed, the cost will be more than $400,000. The growth of our telephone company leads us to believe the Bell heads are sure that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” and we like it.
A new concrete and brick building has been built on the south side of US 64 near our college. It is owned by Bryant Frank Dale. It is being leased to John Gathings, who operates a store handling a general line of groceries and notions. The building is inside the corporate limits.