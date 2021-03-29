50 Years Ago in Burke County

Groundbreaking set for Western High School
Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held today at 5:30 p.m. at the site of the western high school. Invited especially are members of the Burke County Board of Commissioners.
This is on Yellow Mountain Road, west of Morganton on what was known as the Howard Beck Farm. The Burke County Board of Education purchased the site from Duke Power Corporation.
Sealed bids for the proposed school will be received May 21.
T.J. Curtis, chair of the school board, said groundbreaking plans were among matters discussed last night during a private information session. No school business was transacted.
“We had a good session” he said.”There is no doubt in my mind that the school board is composed of school minded individuals.
Curtis said Dale Builders, the contractor for the western site preparation, is anxious to take advantage of the pretty weather and get started on the job. He said he understood it will begin in the next few days.
In the service
Honored: Sgt. Dexter Shell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy M. Shell of Lenoir, and formerly of Morganton, has just been named battalion solider of the quarter at Fort Baker in California. He is with the Army’s second battalion in the 51st Artillery. His parents received a letter from his commanding officer citing performance of duty and personal habits beyond reproach. “Such superb performance and character exhibited by your son indicates the training he received in his early years,” wrote the officer. Shell is a graduate of Glen Alpine High School and is married to the former Alanna Gomez of Nevada City, California.
Joins Marines: Michael Monroe Bolding of Route 1 in Morganton has enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and is undergoing nine weeks of basic training at Parris Island, South Carolina. Bolding will be transferred to Camp Lejeune and to a school for which he is qualified. Bolding attended Glen Alpine High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John J. Bolding of Route 1 Morganton.
Mayor will seek reelection
Morganton Mayor Paul S. Cash today announced his candidacy for reelection in the May 4 municipal election.
Cash, who was first elected to the mayor’s post in 1967, will seek his third two-year term.
In filing at city hall this morning, he became the second candidate to file. The deadline for candidates is 5:30 p.m. this Friday.
Cash, who heads the Mimosa Insurance Agency here, has been associated with the agency since 1946 and has headed the company since 1951.
He is a member of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and a director and former president of the Burke County United Fund. He also served as president of the Morganton Rotary Club, of which he is a member, and the Morganton PTA Council.
In 1956, Cash was honored as Morganton’s Young Man of the Year.
Drexel political races heat up
Drexel politics are beginning to boil over.
The election will be held May 3, when voters will elect a new mayor and three aldermen to serve two year terms.
Two filed for mayor on Friday: Glen Wilson Murphy, security officer at Henredon Furniture Co. and former Drexel police Chief Bill K. Mull, employee of Morganton Hosiery Mill.
Murphy, a native of Belmont in Gaston County, attended Belmont High School. He and his wife, the former Ruby Rogers of Belmont, have three children, Johnny Lee Murphy of Hickory, Pamela Renee Lowman of Valdese and Glenda Kathy Murphy of the home.
A World War II veteran, he received both the Purple Heart and the Silver Star. He is a Baptist affiliated with the VFW and the Moose Lodge.
Mull came to Drexel in 1956 as chief of police, a position he held until 1964 ,when he resigned to go to Henredon Furniture as a security officer.
His bid for mayor is his first attempt at politics.
Also on Friday, two filed for alderman: James G. Farris and Bobby G. Anthony. Raymond L. King was the first to file for alderman last Monday.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
The biggest news in residence building is the announcement that the Broyhill builders and developers will build 10 new residences on Spainhour Hill, that section just northeast of North Green Street near the Catawba River. The project will help relieve the housing shortage in our town in a big way.
Come to think of it, the Bell Telephone Co. has one of the best looking buildings in our city. And now the telephone company has announced that a big addition will be built at the building on South Green Street.
It appears to us that H.L. McCauley and Ma Bell are believers that, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
Things are beginning to hum at the site of the new North Carolina National Bank at Union and Green. Growth!! Let ‘er grow—we like it.
We have been absent for several weeks. First inside, redecorating our home, and second, we are still not well. Who did the decorating? Son-in-law Wayne Olson and daughter Bessie, and what a nice job they did painting and papering.
We have more new homes to report starting in the next issue of this column.
Do you remember the steel pipe on Union that once supplied the whole town with water for many years? And when S.V. Huffman was superintendent at Alpine Hosiery? Whatever became of the railroad crossing that used to be just west of the depot? Oh yes, sure—it was closed when the Rand Street bridge was built. Did you know that the Morganton Armory was built on a former corn field?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.