50 Years Ago in Burke County

Come to think of it, the Bell Telephone Co. has one of the best looking buildings in our city. And now the telephone company has announced that a big addition will be built at the building on South Green Street.

It appears to us that H.L. McCauley and Ma Bell are believers that, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”

Things are beginning to hum at the site of the new North Carolina National Bank at Union and Green. Growth!! Let ‘er grow—we like it.

We have been absent for several weeks. First inside, redecorating our home, and second, we are still not well. Who did the decorating? Son-in-law Wayne Olson and daughter Bessie, and what a nice job they did painting and papering.

We have more new homes to report starting in the next issue of this column.

Do you remember the steel pipe on Union that once supplied the whole town with water for many years? And when S.V. Huffman was superintendent at Alpine Hosiery? Whatever became of the railroad crossing that used to be just west of the depot? Oh yes, sure—it was closed when the Rand Street bridge was built. Did you know that the Morganton Armory was built on a former corn field?

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.