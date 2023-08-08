Caldwell County hit by flash flood (Tuesday, Aug. 7, 1973)

A cloudburst raised the Yadkin River at Patterson near Lenoir 10.7 feet in two hours early today and swept house-trailers into the river.

All residents were accounted for, one being rescued while hanging onto debris in the river.

U.S. Highway 21 between Lenoir and Blowing Rock, which at the time was under as much as five feet of water, was closed for the 18 miles between the two cities by washouts, toppled trees and power lines. Several campgrounds in the area had to be evacuated, and a number of campers were brought to Lenoir High School and then the National Guard Armory facilities.

Fifty youths from the Special Opportunities Camp sponsored by the 4-H Development Corporation were evacuated from Camp Carolwood off Buffalo Creek in northern Caldwell County. Three cars owned by camp counselors were reported to have washed away. Rescue squads from Burke and Caldwell counties and members of the Agriculture Extension staff evacuated the youth from the camp. One cabin at the camp was flooded and another was damaged when a tree fell across it.

Families were evacuated from low areas in the Patterson community and taken to higher ground. Rescue squad members couldn’t get to other marooned residents immediately because swampy terrain and water-covered underbrush made navigation by boat difficult.

Several businesses in Lenoir, including Lowes’ new supermarket, Sears, Caldwell Furniture and the Crossroads Shopping Center, were reportedly flooded and forced to close. Cellu Products in Patterson lost four to six tractors and six to eight trailers. Two of the trailers were washed more than a mile and a half downstream on the Yadkin River, and one was lodged against the Patterson bridge.

School breaks ground on chapel (Monday, Aug. 6, 1973)

Dreams became a reality at the North Carolina School for the Deaf on Sunday as ground was broken for the Chapel of the Deaf.

Rance Henderson, NCSD superintendent, asked the same question at the beginning and end of the afternoon program: “How many of you feel that this is a great day?” He received shouted responses of “I do!” from each of the 200-250 people gathered for the groundbreaking.

Golden shovels flashed in the sun as NCSD students Donna McCord and Beverly Allen turned the first shovel full of dirt on the green lawn in front of the old main building. Digging with them were two speakers at the event in David Denton, superintendent of the Maryland School for the Deaf (formerly of NCSD), and David Flaherty, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Human Resources and former legislator who helped obtain state funds for the chapel. Also digging were Charles Collins, president of the board of directors for the school, and his deaf son, Steve Collins, a Star Scout who wore his uniform. Two bottles of earth were presented. One of these went to Mrs. Ben Greene for her work with a planning committee, and the other to Denton.

“I am thrilled that what started as a dream has become a reality,” Denton said.

New high school gets last touches (Tuesday, Aug. 7, 1973)

Freedom High School is rapidly getting ready to open.

Contractors are finishing their work, small problems are being ironed out and plans are in the making for a dedication and open house sometime this fall. This will be after completion of the new connector highway.

All this was discussed at the regular meeting of the Burke County Board of Education on Monday evening. The board approved the recommendation of Charles Weaver, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, that no group visitations be allowed at Freedom until after January. This means no visitors unless on official business, other than those who attend the dedication program. This action was taken to give faculty and students time to make necessary adjustments. It will not keep parents from coming to the school to consult with teachers.

The board was told that grading is underway for the driver education facility on the school’s campus. Contractors are still paving parking lots and carpeting classrooms. Library books are going onto shelves, furniture and equipment are being installed, electricians are still at work in the building and some loose boards in the gymnasium floor are being fixed. The communications system is operational, and the kitchen equipment is ready except for a few little things.

No date was set for the dedication and open house. The connector road is scheduled to be completed around Nov. 1 and will be needed to handle traffic. Thousands are expected to come and see the school.

School lunches are going up (Tuesday, Aug. 7, 1973)

Higher grocery prices and rising minimum wages means that Junior’s school lunch will cost more this year in Burke County Public Schools.

Lunches this year will cost 40 cents for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, 50 cents for those in grades seven through 12 and 60 cents for adults. Last year, those rates were 35 cents, 40 cents and 50 cents, respectively.

The Burke County Board of Education approved the raises Monday night after Sharon Shelton, BCPS food service director, made her recommendation. Desserts will be priced extra and sold in individual containers: 15 cents for cake, pie or ice cream; 10 cents for fresh fruit; and 5 cents for Jell-O or a fruit cup.