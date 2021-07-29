50 Years ago in Burke County

Pony kicks boy in stomach

Willie F. McIntosh III, son of the Rev. and Mrs. W.F. McIntosh Jr. of Yellow Mountain Road, underwent surgery at 11 p.m. at Grace Hospital after being kicked in the stomach by a pony at 5:55 p.m.

The young boy was giving an apple to a horse in a pasture when the pony came up from the side and kicked young McIntosh.

The boy’s cousin, Robert Lee McGimpsey Jr., who was nearby, heard McIntosh screaming and went to the scene and found him on the ground. An uncle, Robert Lee McGimpsey Sr., was about a hundred yards away and also heard the boy and went to the scene and carried him to the McIntosh home nearby.

The boy’s father rushed him to Grace Hospital.

Another uncle of the injured boy, Leonard McGimpsey, is the owner of the pony and had been giving young McIntosh riding lessons. The boy had been riding the pony bareback, and the animal had been considered docile until the attack.

A few minutes before the incident, the boy’s parents had agreed to buy him a saddle, and the happy boy had run out of the house to the pasture, where he was kicked a few minutes later.

