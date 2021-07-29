50 Years ago in Burke County

Pony kicks boy in stomach
Willie F. McIntosh III, son of the Rev. and Mrs. W.F. McIntosh Jr. of Yellow Mountain Road, underwent surgery at 11 p.m. at Grace Hospital after being kicked in the stomach by a pony at 5:55 p.m.
The young boy was giving an apple to a horse in a pasture when the pony came up from the side and kicked young McIntosh.
The boy’s cousin, Robert Lee McGimpsey Jr., who was nearby, heard McIntosh screaming and went to the scene and found him on the ground. An uncle, Robert Lee McGimpsey Sr., was about a hundred yards away and also heard the boy and went to the scene and carried him to the McIntosh home nearby.
The boy’s father rushed him to Grace Hospital.
Another uncle of the injured boy, Leonard McGimpsey, is the owner of the pony and had been giving young McIntosh riding lessons. The boy had been riding the pony bareback, and the animal had been considered docile until the attack.
A few minutes before the incident, the boy’s parents had agreed to buy him a saddle, and the happy boy had run out of the house to the pasture, where he was kicked a few minutes later.
Houser named principal
Margaret Houser has been appointed building principal of Jeter Hall at the North Carolina School for the Deaf, Superintendent Rance Henderson announced today.
Jeter Hall is the newly opened hall at NCSD, which is for grades five, six and seven. Named for members of the Jeter family of Morganton who were instrumental in the past growth of the school, Jeter has a capacity for 120 students. Architecturally, it is one of the most progressive classroom structures for the deaf in the United States.
Houser has taught reading to grades six through nine at NCSD for several years.
She is married to Henry James Houser, who is employed with Carolina Freight Carriers of Cherryville and they reside on Route 2 in Valdese. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Lester P. Sigmon of Connelly Springs.
A 1960 graduate of George Hildebran High School, Houser received a Bachelor of Science in Deaf Education from Appalachian State University and a Master of Arts as a reading specialist this year. She participated in the 1964 NCSD teacher trial program.
Wiles to return to city post
John B. Wiles will return to Morganton as director of public works and engineer for the city of Morganton, Cyrus L. Brooks said. Wiles will begin work here Monday.
He held this position with the city for more than a year before resigning to become town manager of Siler City on March 1.
He submitted his resignation as town manager to the Siler City board last Friday.
Press reports indicate the resignation at Siler City resulted from differences of opinion on the approach to policy matters and the budget. Town officials there said they regret the decision.
Brooks, in announcing Wiles’ return to city employment, said he was sorry that such circumstances developed in Siler City that Wiles decided to make a change.
“Since he was making a change anyway, I’m very pleased that he was interested in returning to Morganton,” Brooks said. “I feel he made a real contribution while employed here and that his contribution can be enlarged upon. Men of his caliber are difficult to come by. I’m very happy that Wiles and his family are returning to Morganton.”
Greene appointed to facility
Marjorie Bowers Greene of Lenoir has been hired as a full-time instructor at Caldwell Community and Technical Institute.
Her appointment was announced by Eliza Bishop, chair of the English department.
Greene, a native of Morganton and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Bowers, has been associated with the college in Caldwell for several years on a part-time basis. Her appointment on a full-time basis came as a result of increased enrollment, it was stated.
Greene is a graduate of Pfeiffer College and Duke University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English. She also earned a master’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
She was senior English teacher at Morganton High School prior to joining the college in 1968. Her teaching experience also includes employment with the Durham County School system and Glen Alpine Schools.
