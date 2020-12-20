50 Years Ago in Burke County

Sixty years wed
Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Cloer, who grew up in Burke County but are longtime residents of Hickory, were married 60 years on Christmas Day. The couple held an open house on Sunday at their home on Route 6 in Hickory, to celebrate. Four of the couple’s five children are living, including Mrs. C.H. Michael of Hickory, Mrs. K.F. Holland of Statesville, son Milford of Hickory and Mrs. Kayhill of Hickory. They have 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The couple was married at a home ceremony in Morganton by the Rev. Kelly Houck. Mr. Cloer was born in Lenoir and is the son of the late Charlie Cloer. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Lowdermilk of Burke County. Mr. Cloer is a retired barber. The Cloers have lived in Hickory for 50 years.
Around Burke County
A large lighted Christmas tree sponsored by the Salem Girl Scouts has been placed atop the new Western Carolina detention center now under construction in the Burkemont section. The tree was constructed and placed by Coble Construction Company. The Girl Scouts are interested to find out how far the tree can be seen and would like people seeing it from a distance to write to Scouts PO Box 399 in Morganton.
The Morganton Swim Club contributed $50 to the Grace Hospital building fund in memory of Mrs. Fred A. Petrie, who was killed recently in an automobile accident. Mrs. Petrie, for whom the memorial gift was named, was an active member of the club.
Christmas Cheer Fund reaches $1,669, needs more
These are the closing days for Christmas shopping, and those in charge of the Burke County Christmas Cheer Fund hope it will have priority on many people’s lists.
The latest donations to the fund have pushed the total to $1,669, but much more is needed to help take care of the many families and individuals who depend on the organization to provide Christmas gifts to their children.
Contributions to Christmas Cheer will reach more than 1,000 children and older people who have only the merest essentials and would expect Christmas to be like any other day were it not for the organization’s help.
Mrs. Willis H. Lachot, Mrs. John Bilheimer, Mrs. Charles Horton and Mrs. Alfred Hamer Jr., along with local Girl Scouts, have cleaned and repaired many small toys. Lachot was one of the first to appear on a rainy Wednesday morning after receiving the emergency call for additional toys.
In the service
Marine Lance Cpl. Robert C. Epley has returned to Camp Pendleton in California, where he has been stationed since January, after spending a 20-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard C. Epley of Dysartsville Road. He was given a birthday/Christmas party on Dec 14.
Business manager appointed
The appointment of Thomas A. Corley Jr. as business manager of the Western Correctional Center was announced by Dr. James C. White, superintendent.
Corley’s duties will involve various procedures, such as job placement for the social offender, and personnel management. He is partnering with the administrative staff to create a training program for correctional officers in the Western area and the Western Correctional facility.
His office will coordinate personnel functions for the center and will monitor the staff condition in western North Carolina. This will allow the Department of Correction to offer inmates skilled vocational training and education in areas of high demand.
Corley attended the Morganton School and Western Carolina University. He served in the US Navy during World War II.
Clubs united
Members of the Burke County and Morganton Kiwanis Clubs met together at a luncheon at the Quality Courts for a Christmas program of singing carols and hymns of the Advent season. The meeting was called to order by Edward Laughinghouse, president of the Burke County club. He and Frank C. Patton Jr., president of the Morganton club, introduced the members from the different clubs. L.C. Harrell led the clubs in singing, and Mrs. Gary Cozort played the piano. A special “O Holy Night” was sung by Mr. Harrell, Mrs. Cozort and Norman Burgess.
