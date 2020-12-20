50 Years Ago in Burke County

Sixty years wed

Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Cloer, who grew up in Burke County but are longtime residents of Hickory, were married 60 years on Christmas Day. The couple held an open house on Sunday at their home on Route 6 in Hickory, to celebrate. Four of the couple’s five children are living, including Mrs. C.H. Michael of Hickory, Mrs. K.F. Holland of Statesville, son Milford of Hickory and Mrs. Kayhill of Hickory. They have 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The couple was married at a home ceremony in Morganton by the Rev. Kelly Houck. Mr. Cloer was born in Lenoir and is the son of the late Charlie Cloer. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Lowdermilk of Burke County. Mr. Cloer is a retired barber. The Cloers have lived in Hickory for 50 years.