Excitement reigns as Freedom High School opens (Monday, Aug. 27, 1973)

Today was the first day for seniors at Freedom High School. Tuesday will be junior day, Wednesday will be for sophomores and on Thursday, the school, with some 1,600 students, will be in full operation.

During the opening program today, FHS principal Henry Grill introduced school personnel, and Jimmy Ervin, chair of the student executive council, spoke. Jimmy Draughn, assistant principal, gave the busing report, and W. Flemon McIntosh Jr. commented on student affairs.

“This is our school,” McIntosh said. “We’re going to be good at it. You are the history-making class at Freedom High School.”

Homeroom teachers conducted tours of the new school, and classes were held on a special schedule. Students received colorful Freedom High book covers, filled out student information forms, and looked over locker agreements, lunch menus and insurance documents.

“Incidentally, the lunches here are real good, and you get a nice selection,” teacher Carolyn Sakowski told her homeroom students.

County launches ambulance service (Thursday, Aug. 30, 1973)

Burke County’s new emergency ambulance service will go into operation at 8 a.m. Saturday. When the service begins, no other ambulance services will operate in Burke County.

The Emergency Medical Service will be headquartered on the grounds of Grace Hospital, where all emergency service calls will be dispatched at the central location. The emergency ambulance service phone numbers have been released, and will no longer be channeled into Kirksey Ambulance Service at Kirksey Funeral Home.

The EMS ambulance operation will work out of two locations: the headquarters of Grace Hospital and the eastern Burke unit on the grounds of Valdese General Hospital. All calls will be made to the Morganton unit, and the Valdese unit will be notified to respond to calls in the eastern part of the county.

The service will operate with a total of 15 first responders, including EMS Director Marvin Sawyer. At present, personnel are putting the final touches on the operation. Both locations will be set up in temporary quarters that are now being equipped as sleeping quarters, with radio equipment, emergency supplies and storage items. The service has three of the ambulances formerly operated by Kirksey Ambulance Service, and will soon receive delivery of two new ambulances.

Women’s lib invades news carrier business (Tuesday, Aug. 28, 1973)

History is being made at The News Herald.

The newspaper now has its first female carrier: Gail Neely, 15, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Neely of Morganton. She has been in business for herself for about two weeks, carrying a route which goes from West Union Street to Terrace Place, Lyman Court, South Anderson Street and West Concord Street.

The first time Jim Grady, News Herald circulation manager, ran an ad suggesting that girls could be carriers was enough for Neely. She promptly filled out an application. About a week later, Grady called and asked if she really wanted a route, and if her parents were willing. She said yes to both questions and reported for work the next day.

“I really am enjoying it now,” Neely said.

Customer reaction has been good, but some of them look kind of doubtful at a female carrier. She’s getting used to fielding such questions as, “Are you our new carrier boy?” and “Isn’t that the cutest thing you ever saw?” Boys she knows and some she doesn’t seem somewhat mixed in their reactions.

“Well, I’ve never seen a paper lady before,” said one.

Another one made a derogatory comment about a girl doing a boy’s job.

“Another one told me I couldn’t hack it,” Neely said. “At first, it made me kind of mad, but it helped me. It made me more determined to do a good job on the route and show that a girl could do it well.”

Tommy Faile group to appear at Burke County Fair (Friday, Aug. 31, 1973)

A highlight of the opening night of the Burke County Fair Monday will be the appearance of Tommy Faile and the Tunemasters from WBTV in Charlotte.

Bobby Denton of Morganton is a member of the Faile group, which will present free 45-minute shows at 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. A 1967 graduate of Salem High School, Denton has been a regular on Faile’s TV show since joining the group in early 1972. Although he is accomplished on guitar, harmonica and autoharp, he is at his best and featured most on the banjo.

Faile was a longtime member of the Arthur Smith group before forming his own band and beginning a regular show on WBTV, which has proved to be popular.