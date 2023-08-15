Bear crashes campsite (Wednesday, Aug. 15, 1973, by Troy Houser)

If you’re a camper and you’ve not had your campground raided by a 400-pound bear, you ain’t lived.

We were camping at Smokemont, about seven miles north of Cherokee. All of us being veteran campers, we knew of regulations and common sense about bears. Every day, we’d had one or two that came by, but not one that voiced a desire to have a meal with us.

We were about halfway through our breakfast of eggs and bacon on the next-to-last morning of our trip when our uninvited guest arrived. Thinking this would be like one of the other bears — just passing through — we continued to sit at the table gorging ourselves with breakfast.

The bear approached within a few feet, paused and then let out a deep, rumbling roar.

We moved, and he moved in. He went to my plate first and ate the 1 ½ strips of bacon I had left. He cleaned the other plates, then proceeded to try and get into an ice chest at the end of the table. It had a latch, and he couldn’t figure it out, so he picked up the chest with one paw and slammed it against the ground. Obviously, he’d done that one before and knew it would work. The lid of the chest popped open, and our guest helped himself to five raw eggs and the remaining raw bacon. He also ripped open a package of sliced ham and gulped it down. Grabbing a pound of sausage to go, he galloped back into the forest.

We straightened up the mess and stowed the perishables inside the camper. We knew the habit of bears. He would finish that sausage, and then he would be back. Sure enough, he was back in a few minutes. But we had outfoxed him — there was no more food to be found in the campsite for the black, furry monster. So, he went on to the other campsites searching for more unsuspecting late-breakfast eaters.

Four flee wreck scene (Monday, Aug. 13, 1973)

Morganton police are continuing their investigation of an auto accident that occurred at 8:45 p.m. on Friday on Bouchelle Street in which four subjects ran from a vehicle after it struck a utility pole.

Officers on patrol saw a 1960 Chevrolet being driven from Bill Thomas Motor Company head north on Bouchelle Street. The officers gave chase after the car ran a stop sign at the corner of Bouchelle and Patterson streets and headed north on Bouchelle. While attempting to stop, the car skidded out of control and struck a utility pole. All four occupants fled the scene of the accident on foot.

Damage to the car, owned by Bill Thomas Motor Company, was estimated at $150. Damage to the pole was listed at $20.

Man charged in hit-and-run (Monday, Aug. 13, 1973)

An 18-year-old Drexel man was charged with hit-and-run with personal injury, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, driving while license revoked and reckless driving following an incident last night in which a bystander was struck, allegedly by a car operated by the man.

The suspect is reported to have struck the 64-year-old victim in the service station yard of Patton Texaco on U.S. Highway 64-U.S. Highway 70 east of Morganton. According to the sheriff’s report, witnesses said the suspected man had been involved in an affray at the service station and was in the process of speeding away in his car. He reportedly refused to stop after hitting the victim.

Drexel policeman Terry Yount gave chase and apprehended the suspect a short while later. The victim was admitted to the hospital for treatment and is currently listed in fair condition.

New high school names band director (Thursday, Aug. 16, 1973)

Louis Rhymes, who answers to “Bud,” is the new band director for Freedom High School. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

He and his wife, Sandra, both Mississippi natives, have been in Morganton for 10 days. They are making their home at 704 W. Union St. Both had worked in Fulton County Schools in Atlanta. He served as band director at Sandy Springs High School, and she worked as a secretary at Riverwood High School.

Both said they are excited by the look of Freedom High School. Bud is busy planning a full schedule of band instruction, and for the time being, his wife is unofficially his secretary. He will teach the Freedom High marching band for the first quarter.

“There are 144 kids signed up for that,” Bud said. “Don’t know whether they can play or not. Guess that’s my job if they can’t.”

In addition to the marching band, he will teach a jazz ensemble, also known as a stage or dance band. Instrumentation for the jazz band is not complete yet, so there is room for more players.

“I play all of the orchestral instruments,” Bud said. “Trumpet was my major instrument in college.”