Fire alarm system hit by accident (Tuesday, May 15, 1973)

The Morganton Fire Department is still evaluating damages resulting from an accident at the intersection of West Union Street and Sanford Drive around 6 p.m. Monday. A Lowman Construction Company truck with its bed in the raised position caught power lines and knocked out fire alarm boxes and related equipment in the Carbon City area and at the city fire department.

Morganton Fire Chief Carroll Sullivan said the shorting of power lines resulting from the mishap completely burned out a fire alarm box at Inmont, causing about $400 in damages. Several other alarm boxes were tripped. The force of the electrical short blew a door open in one alarm box with such force that it slammed against the wall, breaking a framed glass covering on a wall plaque.

At the local fire department, the current short burned out several lightning arresters, blew fuses and broke other fuses, and set fire to insulation in an alarm box.

In materials and labor, Sullivan estimated the cost to repair the damage would range from $1,000 to $1,200, and the cost of maintaining a fire watch at Inmont will be added to that cost. The damage to the city’s electrical system is estimated at about $100.

Company celebrates 25th anniversary (Thursday, May 17, 1973)

Twenty-five years ago, Skyland Textile Company chose Burke County for its home.

Skyland manufactures exclusively for the internationally recognized “Buster Brown” label. W.R. Loftis, retired president of the company, was responsible for bringing the industry to Morganton. Its initial operation opened on East Meeting Street in 1948.

“After 25 successful years in the Morganton area, we would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the people who made it all possible – our employees,” said Billy Morrow, Skyland vice president. “Without them, the success and growth we have had here would not have been possible.”

Skyland employs primarily women in the operations necessary to manufacture Buster Brown garments. In 1969, the company became one of the first plants anywhere to offer daycare services to working mothers when a modern new daycare center was opened near the Council Oak plant. The company presently employs approximately 600 people in Morganton and has more than 100 children enrolled in the daycare center.

Children’s Park to be dedicated (Friday, May 18, 1973)

Dedication for the Children’s Memorial Park in Valdese will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A special program will highlight the event.

The new park is located just east of the city limits and is already being used for picnics. The recreation facility will be dedicated in memory of the five children killed in an explosion almost a year ago.

The park was purchased by the city from Emannuel Micol. The cost of the project was $50,000, with the federal government participating on a 50% basis. The park has a newly constructed picnic shelter, which has been widely used thus far. Twelve picnic tables have been situated at the rear of the property. Swings, jungle gyms, mechanical horses and other playground equipment have been installed. Development of nature trails is in the planning stage.

Students go to Bible college, ministry (Wednesday, May 16, 1973)

Frank L. Parsons, son of Mr. and Mrs. Parsons of Morganton, recently received notification that he has been accepted by Tennessee Temple Bible College in Chattanooga, Tennessee for the fall of 1974.

Parsons, a junior at the North Carolina School for the Deaf, also works second shift in the dye house at Highlander Ltd., where he is assisting in training one of his co-workers, also an NCSD student. He plans to go into ministry and also is interested in becoming a teacher.

Two other local boys, brothers John and Harry Andrews, sons of the Rev. and Mrs. Fletcher Andrews of the Salem community of Morganton, also are headed into the ministry. The brothers are currently students at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Elder brother John will graduate this month with a Master of Divinity degree and will return to North Carolina to take an appointment in the Western North Carolina Conference of the Methodist Church. He also earned a bachelor’s degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College. While at Emory, John served a church in Bogart, Georgia. For the past year and a half, he has been associated with his brother as pastor of a children’s church within Grace United Methodist Church of Atlanta.

Harry just finished his first year in the theology school and also is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College.

He received his local preacher’s license two years ago from the Statesville District. He will be ordained as a deacon at the session of the Western North Carolina annual conference this June and will be admitted as a probationary member.

Harry also is a member of the Barbershop Chorus of Atlanta, which won the regional contest in Knoxville, Tennessee last month and will compete in the national finals in Portland, Oregon in July. He is employed by Williamson and Co. and by Rich’s.