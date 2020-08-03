50 Years ago in Burke County

SHOTGUN BLAST COMES CLOSE TO TWO OFFICERS
A Burke County deputy and a constable almost got shot early Sunday morning when they were helping arrest a man on U.S. 64 S in Morganton.
Deputies Harry Houpe, James Whisnant, Evan Willis and Constable Lewis Fullwood were at a residence after receiving a report that Linda Lee Worley of Buncombe County, an escapee from a South Carolina prison, was at the residence.
Houpe and Fullwood went to the rear of the house to cover an exit when a shotgun blast came through a screen door at them.
The shot missed Houpe by about a foot, the sheriff’s report said, and also came close to Fullwood.
Inside, Michael Bowman, 29, of Burke County, was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Deputies arrested Worley and are holding her for South Carolina authorities.
AT EBONY DEDICATION
The Chapel of Ebony Funeral Home was dedicated at an impressive ceremony yesterday at 220 Avery Ave. The chapel was named in memory of Oliver W. Fleming, one of the founders of Ebony Funeral Home 16 years ago. Members of the Fleming family presented a portrait of Mr. Fleming to the funeral home. The family, founding members and others present included Edward R. McGimpsey Sr., Willie Crisp, Cella Fleming, mother of Mr. Fleming; Kimberly Johnson, granddaughter of Mr. Fleming who unveiled the portrait; Jeanne Fleming and Mrs. Oliver W. Fleming.
BOBO NAMED TO POST IN CHATTANOOGA
John A. Bobo, a resident of Morganton for the past 11 years and current president of the Rotary Club, has been transferred to the corporate offices of Skyland Textiles in Chattanooga, Tennesee.
Bobo, who served as manager of Skyland’s two plants in Morganton, will take up his new duties immediately with the parent company. However, he will not move his family to Chattanooga for a few weeks. In Chattanooga, he will serve as staff assistant to Richard E. Robinson, vice president for Skyland International in the garment division.
GIVING ‘EM’ FITZ: J.D. FITZ EDITOR
Congratulations to Methodists
We tip our battered old hat to the Methodist folks who made it possible to walk on the sidewalk in front of the old Presbyterian building. For a long time, when it rained, mud was washed onto the sidewalk. Now the lot is landscaped and congratulations are in order for a beautiful lot and sidewalk too.
Ben Greene will be missed
Ben Greene was my friend. I liked Ben and have spent many a coffee break with him and always found him to be good company. His death this week removes from our midst a solid citizen.
He will be long remembered, and I was proud to call him “friend.”
AMONG US MORGANTONIANS: J. GORDON QUEEN
A chance to help the blind
The Morganton Lions Club’s annual broom sale starts on Sept. 7 this year and will continue through the week. “There will be a lion at your front door,” but do not be alarmed. He is a good lion out to help the blind and visually handicapped of Morganton and Burke County, so buy a broom and help a wonderful cause. Further announcements will be made later.
In and around the city
A new business for Morganton is the Morganton cheese and beverage house. The business is located in the former Kentucky Fried Chicken house next to the ABC store on Fleming Drive. The place will serve all kinds of cheese and beverages. As is well known, the chicken place moved to a new location on NC 18 S.
Come to think of it, with all the new homes being built here, along with the 16-story prison activities at Broughton Hospital, construction going on at our college and a couple of new buildings going in the downtown business district, everyone can clearly see that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
Well, vacation time is almost over and school days are here again. No excuse for anyone not getting an education this day and time.
Retrospect: Do you remember when free medicine shows would perform on the courthouse square platform to extra-large crowds?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.