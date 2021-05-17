50 Years ago in Burke County

Timerill new mobile home park
Timerill Park, which is now in operation, is not the usual park, according to Wilson Harbison, owner and operator of the new park.
The park was designed and built for the mobile home dweller who desires the best in park design and upkeep, explained Harbison.
A swimming pool is furnished for the use of home owners, as well as two paved parking spaces off the street. Grass will be mowed by the management, and garbage and trash will be removed.
All garbage cans are recessed in the ground with green fiberglass covers. Cable TV is provided at no extra cost. Oil lines are underground with a meter for each home, from an 8,000 gallon tank that will service the entire park.
Electric homes will be serviced by Duke Power, and each home will be will be able to have a private telephone.
The entrance at the street is 45 feet wide to provide easy traffic flow.
Timerill Park, located on the north side of NC 18 near Amherst Road, about half the distance to Lenoir, will serve the residents of Burke and Caldwell Counties.
Harbison, whose wife will be co-owner and operator, said they have 17 spaces now and eventually will have 53. The 8½ acres will contain all mobile homes, which will be 45 feet apart as they go uphill with 65 feet between rows. Eventually, there will be a lounge area near the Harbison Home.
Sitton to relinquish chair
Claude S. Sitton, Morganton lawyer and chair of the Burke County Democratic Party, has tendered his resignation effective June 12, when the executive committee will meet at the Burke County Courthouse at act on his resignation and elect his successor.
Sitton told executive committee officers about his plans to step down Monday at his home on West Union Street. It was decided to have a called meeting of the committee at the courthouse.
According to the party reorganization adopted Jan. 13, 1970, the first vice chair will become the chair in the event of a vacancy.
However, Wilhelmina Crawley, elected first vice chair at the 1970 party convention, said that she did not want the chair position and would decline it, saying she felt she would be unable to hold it and favored the called meeting to elect a successor to Sitton.
Sitton would have completed his two terms as chair at next spring’s county convention and would not be eligible to succeed himself.
Council annexes new Grace Hospital area
The area along N.C. 18 south and Interstate 40, generally known as the new Grace Hospital site, has become a part of the city of Morganton today after the city council took action to annex the area last night.
The council in a special meeting adopted an ordinance annexing the area effective at 12:01 a.m. today.
The area is on the southeast side of the city of Morganton between Fiddlers Run and I-40 along both sides of NC 18 south.
Police, fire and garbage services will begin immediately, City Manager Cyrus L. Brooks said.
Water and sewer contracts in newly annexed areas must be let within 12 months and work substantially completed within 24 months.
School picks commencement speaker
U.S. Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr. will be the graduation speaker at the 76th commencement at the N.C. School for the Deaf.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina and Harvard Law School, Ervin served as an associate justice on the N.C. Supreme Court. He presently is a member of many national, professional and local organizations and served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Morganton.
Ervin is married to the former Margaret Bruce Bell of Concord, and they have three children.
Student graduates
Rebecca Ann Sink, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.G. Sink Jr. of Watkins Drive, graduated magna cum laude from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Sink is an LC-LCA National Merit Scholar, a member of Mu Sigma Epsilon, Chi Beta Phi, Santa Filomena House of Representatives, and the Hacawa yearbook staff. She served three years as a dormitory resident counselor, and was dormitory president during her senior year.
An active member of the Student Nurses Association, she served as District II secretary and was chosen Student Nurse of the Year. She was named to “Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities” and was a dean’s list student.
Sink will join the nursing education department of Western Carolina Center as an instructor. She graduated from Morganton High School in 1967 with honors.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Hats off and congratulations to the school, college and nursing students who are graduating in Morganton and Burke County. May the best of everything come your way.
Doesn’t seem like it, but the Morganton Plaza Shopping Center has been open one year. Time really marches on.
Ever notice how nice the front side of Burand’s is painted? Looks good. And the front and back of the North Carolina National Bank is nicely painted. Both jobs have been done for quite a while, but worth mentioning again. Let’s keep downtown Morganton on the beam. Facelifting will do it.
Who said Morganton had enough industry? Tell that to the birds and the bees. No city ever gets enough industry, of course; we need a variety of plants. Not too much of any one thing. So far, we are well-balanced.
“Morganton will grow whether we like it or not!” And industry has and will continue to play a big part in our growth.
A few years ago, we could have told you where any street in the city could be found. So many streets have been opened in recent years that it is impossible now. When was the last city map issued? I believe we need one.
