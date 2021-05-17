50 Years ago in Burke County

Timerill new mobile home park

Timerill Park, which is now in operation, is not the usual park, according to Wilson Harbison, owner and operator of the new park.

The park was designed and built for the mobile home dweller who desires the best in park design and upkeep, explained Harbison.

A swimming pool is furnished for the use of home owners, as well as two paved parking spaces off the street. Grass will be mowed by the management, and garbage and trash will be removed.

All garbage cans are recessed in the ground with green fiberglass covers. Cable TV is provided at no extra cost. Oil lines are underground with a meter for each home, from an 8,000 gallon tank that will service the entire park.

Electric homes will be serviced by Duke Power, and each home will be will be able to have a private telephone.

The entrance at the street is 45 feet wide to provide easy traffic flow.

Timerill Park, located on the north side of NC 18 near Amherst Road, about half the distance to Lenoir, will serve the residents of Burke and Caldwell Counties.