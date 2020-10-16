50 Years ago in Burke County

Since that day, more than two months ago, the anxious parents have waited for some signs of recovery from their daughter.

Margaret remains in a semi-conscious condition at Charlotte Memorial Hospital.

Expenses are mounting, and friends of the family and News Herald readers have started the Margaret Swingel fund in an effort to reduce the ever mounting expenses and medical costs.

Now another blow for the Swingel family – while they were counting on a good hospital insurance policy to defray a good portion of the medical expenses, the insurance company notified the Swingels that Margret was not covered, since she was secretly married a few weeks before the accident. Under the conditions of the family insurance policy, she became ineligible for the policy when she married.

Now more than ever, funds are needed, and this column is sending out a plea for help.

Mail or bring your contributions to The News Herald and keep the fund increasing.

Also your prayers would be welcomed and helpful for this popular Morganton family. Pray for the recovery of Margaret and a special blessing for her family. They need your prayers and your help. Let us hear from you.

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.