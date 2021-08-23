50 Years Ago in Burke County

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Well here she is, boys and girls! What? The mammoth Burke County Fair. Everything is taking shape at the fairgrounds, including the exhibits and the stands. People both local and from afar are ready to go. The eating places are neat as pins, the fireworks are ready for the fuse and the blue ribbon shows are the biggest ever, with shows of all kinds and stunt flying. These are only a few of the many attractions at the fair. Remember that the Burke County Fair belongs to every section of Burke County, and we should all attend.

Morganton has a large poultry plant and two hatcheries. You have no idea how far the trucks from these plants travel.

When we look over the new homes and apartment buildings that have been built in the past few years, we are just bound to say Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.

Remember to do your Christmas and other shopping in Morganton. You are dadgum jay-bird tootin’ we have stores. Patronize them.

Retrospect: Do you remember when the James Shelby Circus came to Morganton traveling in a single box car and put on a surprisingly good performance? And when Horace Alexander was telegraph operator at the Morganton depot? Whatever became of that vacant land on NC 18 south? Oh yes, sure — that land is now the site one of our valued plants, Doblin Carolina. Did you know that King Street used to officially be called Church Street?

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.