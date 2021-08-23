50 Years Ago in Burke County

Skydivers are popular with fairgoers
The accuracy of the Charlotte Skydivers performing at the Burke County Fair seems unbelievable to spectators.
They’re still talking about the sensational dive last night when the first man landed exactly on target. The target was a Pepsi cup placed in the center of a 10-foot circle of sawdust.
The first man dived in a heads-down position reaching speeds of more than 200 miles per hour before he opened his parachute. Then he landed on the Pepsi cup.
The skydivers will be back at 7 p.m. and will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by the Mimosa Square Dancers and then Eugene Hice, the magician from Salem.
Fair officials say attendance crowds are good this year. Attendance is running about 10 to 15 percent higher this year than last. So far, only one night has lower attendance then the same day as last year.
Blood needed for boy’s open heart surgery
Blood donations are needed for Marcus Patterson, who will have open heart surgery Oct 3. Young Marcus has a hole in his heart, which was discovered when he was 2 years old, but he will lead a normal life if the operation is a success. There is a 98% that it will be, according to his doctors.
Twenty pints of blood are needed to replace the blood that will be used during the operation for Marcus, son of Mrs. Christine Patterson and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Burleson of Enola Road.
Donations may be given when the bloodmobile visits the area in the next couple of weeks.
Center awarded grants for research
Western Carolina Center’s Department of Psychology and Education has been awarded five research grants to study various aspects of mental disability.
In making this announcement today, Dr. J. Iverson Riddle, the center’s superintendent, said these grants are made available on a competitive basis from the Department of Research within the North Carolina Department of Mental Health.
Fletcher heads church study group
Mrs. Nelson Fletcher of Morganton, chair of a special committee studying salaries of clergymen of the United Methodist Church, will discuss the problem during the annual Church in Mission Conference at Camp Carolwood near Lenoir. The special committee was established by delegates attending the June 10-14 annual meeting of the Western North Carolina Conference at Lake Junaluska.
Downtown: By Betty Burke
Woolworths has a new manager. Former manager Sammy Couthard left to take a nice promotion at a store in South Park Mall in Charlotte. Jim G. Huckabee III has been transferred from Winston-Salem to Woolworths here. He and his wife and young daughter live in Meadowbrook.
The building formerly occupied by the Jewel Box is being renovated for the Stephenson Finance Co.
Nina Whetstine is back at the familiar post in Burand’s after recently undergoing surgery.
Ray Harbison minded the store for Wilson Kincaid after he recently lost his father.
Beautiful, long-legged girls looking at short-shorts and crazy mixed up clothes were seem at Lazarus.
The Burke County Farmers Home Administration has opened its offices in the building at 200 Avery Ave. James S. Gray is the county supervisor.
The Morganton Garden Club is struggling majestically to overcome the ugliness of the backside of a filling station and an empty overgrown trash filled lot.
Is the new NCNB not to have a basement?
One of the three buildings recently vacated by the Cinderella beauty shop is now occupied by Dottie’s Beauty Shop. Another is being decorated for a coffee house sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church. A permanent Army recruiting station is set up in the third building.
Phil G. Poteat is the new assistant manager of Rose’s.
When I close my kitchen, only one person is made unhappy. When Mary Lucy Connelly closes her kitchen at the Morganton Community House, the whole town is unhappy. But she is back and open for business.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Well here she is, boys and girls! What? The mammoth Burke County Fair. Everything is taking shape at the fairgrounds, including the exhibits and the stands. People both local and from afar are ready to go. The eating places are neat as pins, the fireworks are ready for the fuse and the blue ribbon shows are the biggest ever, with shows of all kinds and stunt flying. These are only a few of the many attractions at the fair. Remember that the Burke County Fair belongs to every section of Burke County, and we should all attend.
Morganton has a large poultry plant and two hatcheries. You have no idea how far the trucks from these plants travel.
When we look over the new homes and apartment buildings that have been built in the past few years, we are just bound to say Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.
Remember to do your Christmas and other shopping in Morganton. You are dadgum jay-bird tootin’ we have stores. Patronize them.
Retrospect: Do you remember when the James Shelby Circus came to Morganton traveling in a single box car and put on a surprisingly good performance? And when Horace Alexander was telegraph operator at the Morganton depot? Whatever became of that vacant land on NC 18 south? Oh yes, sure — that land is now the site one of our valued plants, Doblin Carolina. Did you know that King Street used to officially be called Church Street?
