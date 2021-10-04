50 Years Ago in Burke County

Landfill operation sharply criticized
The Burke County landfill operations, begun in July of this year, came under fire from Max Johnson, director of the Regional Solid Waste Commission, at a meeting of the Environmental Council Wednesday night. Johnson noted that the amount of trash at the Burke County landfill located just off Kirksey Drive near the site of the old Morganton dump is too great for the operators of the landfill to do an adequate job at the present time. Speaking candidly about the pros and cons of landfill programs, Johnson said, “I can’t boast about the Burke County project.” He explained that the particular problem with the Burke County site is the amount of industrial waste brought to it, which aside from the large volume, often damages the equipment trying to bury it. “We need more garbage,” he said. “Garbage is more suitable to compaction than much of the industrial waste.”
In the service
US Air Force Master Sgt. Charles D. Price, son of Mrs. Julia A. Price of Valdese, has arrived for duty at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro. Price, a personnel technician assigned to a unit of the Tactical Air Command, previously served at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and has served a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Robert H. Turner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold G. Turner of Route 8 in Morganton, has been promoted in the US Air Force. He is a chaplain service specialist at Ent Air Force Base in Colorado and serves with a unit of the Aerospace Defense Command. He is a 1964 graduate of Salem High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Carolina University in 1968. His wife, Norma, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Stevenson of Route 4 in Bakersville.
Marine Lance Cpl. David A. Duncan, son of Mr. Ralph M. Duncan of Route 2 in Connelly Springs, completed an aircraft maintenance course at the US Naval Air Station, Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is a 1969 graduate of Valdese High School.
Christmas parade plans underway
Christmas is still two months away, but the Morganton Jaycees and the Morganton-Burke Merchants Association are already making plans for the annual Christmas parade in downtown Morganton.
Dec. 4 has been set as the date for the 1971 Christmas parade, which will usher in the holiday season.
Although the parade co-chairs, Bill Wiggs and Larry Moore, and members of their committee are already hard at work, they will need help from civic organizations, churches, Scout groups and schools to make this year’s parade the best ever. They are extending an invitation to all these to participate in the parade.
Members of the Jaycees will contact local businesses about floats. Believing that Christmas wouldn’t be complete without children, they are again planning to have children’s floats.
“Your support will make a better and more meaningful Christmas parade,” the parade co-chairs said.
Around the town: Mildred Tolson
It’s a boy, and he has been named for his maternal grandfather, which needless to say has Robert M. (Max) Lineberger popping buttons on his vest.
Daughter Mary Alice and her husband, Len Matthews, of Chapel Hill, are the proud parents of their second son and have named him Robert Lee. He weighed in Oct 15 at Watts Hospital in Durham at seven pounds and one or two ounces.
The new baby will be a playmate for 2-year-old Len in the Matthews household. Grandparents Lineberger will be on hand Sunday to welcome the new baby home.
Spaces are available on a tour of the Holy Land scheduled to leave Dec. 27 from New York City.
Those interested may contact Jim Cates at 828-437-8688 for information. The cost of the 10-day tour from New York is $625. All accommodations will be first class.
The tour will visit Tel-Aviv, Jerusalem, Jordan, Gaza, Hebron, Bethlehem, Tiberias, Sea of Galilee, Capernaum and Corinth.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Tomorrow is Election Day. Morgantonians can vote for water and sewer bonds. Something must be done about the matter. If we turn the matter down, we may be forced to act, especially on the sewer situation. Let’s vote bonds. Act now!
We saw this somewhere, regarding the United Fund: “If we don’t do it, it won’t be done.” Yes, the United Fund Drive is on, and we should help put our quota “over the top.” When we give the United Fund way, we are helping support several charitable causes. So let’s all do our part, whether big or small, and put the United Fund Drive well over the top.
We notice painters are doing the outside trim at the senior high school. Looks very nice.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Arney are having a real nice home built on Tate Street. The home will be of brick construction with all electric appliances and a two-car garage. We like to report new homes. It helps take care of the housing shortage, gives newcomers a place to live and keeps the slogan, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” in action.
A real nice sidewalk has been laid on Fleming Drive at the North Carolina School for the Deaf.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.