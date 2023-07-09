Hitchhiker robbed at gunpoint (Wednesday, July 11, 1973)

A United States Marine stationed in North Carolina told Morganton police around 1:30 a.m. today that he had been robbed on Interstate 40 by a motorist.

Officers stopped the Marine, John B. Smith of Indiana, while he was walking on Jamestown Road and asked for his identification. Smith said he was en route from his Marine base to Louisville, Kentucky, and was planning to proceed from there to his home in Indiana.

He reported that he had been hitchhiking along I-40 when he was picked up by a man driving a green late model Chevrolet Vega with Ohio license plates. According to Smith, the driver drove for about 500 yards then reached under his seat, pulled out a pistol and demanded Smith’s wallet. Smith advised the officers that he had about $30 in the wallet. After he gave the driver his wallet, the driver ordered him out of the car and sped away.

Smith described the motorist as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall in his early 20s with dark brown hair and a stocky build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, trousers and black-rimmed glasses. Smith told the officers that he would be able to identify the man if he saw him again.

Thieves hit doctor’s home during vacation (Thursday, July 12, 1973)

The detective division of the Morganton Police Department has launched an investigation of a breaking and entering and larceny at the home of Dr. Hugh C. Hemmings at 106 Kinwood Drive in Morganton.

Hemmings and his family returned from vacation around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and discovered that a break-in of the home had resulted in the theft of approximately $1,200 worth of personal possessions. Items stolen include several antique guns, a camera, drugs from a medical bag, a coin collection and numerous items of jewelry. The doctor reported that an undetermined number of disposable syringes had been taken from his medical bag in addition to unspecified amounts of Valium and Librium.

Judge lashes out at state of court (Thursday, July 12, 1973)

Judge Marshall Cline of Lenoir, who was appointed chief judge of the 25th Judicial District last month, lashed out Wednesday at the manner in which court is being operated in Burke County while presiding over court in Morganton.

He said he could not see how Burke operates its court with some of the allowances it has made in the past. He criticized the manner in which the court has been allowing consistent failure of prosecuting officers to appear, allowing defense attorneys to be late or not appear at all and allowing cases on the docket to be called out of turn. He also frowned upon the manner in which defendants have been allowed time to make payments of fines and court costs and declared that they should be prepared to pay those fees on the day of their trials or be subject to consequences.

“We’re not running a finance company in the District Court system,” Cline said.

Addressing District Attorney Sam M. Tate, Cline said it appears that “we have our work cut out,” implying that he plans to make changes in the system’s operation.

Superintendent put in charge of all N.C. schools for deaf (Tuesday, July 10, 1973)

Dr. Rance Henderson, superintendent of the North Carolina School for the Deaf, has been appointed to the position of director of the North Carolina schools for the deaf, according to David T. Flaherty, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Human Resources.

Under the reorganization of the department, approved by the 1973 North Carolina General Assembly, the three schools for the deaf in the state are being placed under the overall supervision of one director, a new position within the department. Henderson will still remain superintendent of the school in Morganton. He has served there since 1970.

The business affairs of NCSD, the Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf in Wilson and the Central North Carolina School for the Deaf temporarily located in Raleigh will continue to be supervised by a superintendent at each location.

At the press conference announcing his appointment, Henderson revealed plans to begin a new state-supported program of preschool education for deaf or hard of hearing children ages 5 and younger in about 20 locations throughout North Carolina. An appropriation of about $522,000 by the North Carolina General Assembly will fund the preschool satellite program.

Court orders teenagers to clear mile of litter (Thursday, July 12, 1973)

Two teenagers appearing in the 25th District Court on Wednesday were ordered by the court to remove all litter from one mile of a Burke County road following convictions on littering charges.

The two had been charged by State Trooper J.R. Touhy after he saw them toss a beer bottle from the car in which they were traveling.

Judge Marshall Cline, chief judge of the district, ordered the teenagers to report to Sheriff Alvin Wise at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the sheriff will designate the one mile of roadway to be cleared. The defendants will be required to reappear in court next Wednesday to present certificates issued by Wise documenting that they complied with the court order.