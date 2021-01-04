50 Years ago in Burke County

TIMOTHY LEE STAMEY FIRST BABY OF 1971
Little Timothy Lee Stamey made his appearance at Grace Hospital at 2:07 a.m. today to capture the Morganton New Year’s baby title.
The infant is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Stamey, who live at Sunnyside on Route 4 in Morganton.
He weighed in at 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measures 21 inches in length. Dr. A.W. Hamer was the attending physician.
Timothy Lee is the second child for the Stameys, who have another son, Tony Allen, 2 years old.
Mrs. Stamey, the former Joyce Marie Neal, is a 20-year-old. She has been employed at Burke Yarns in Valdese. Her husband works at B and L Feed and Supply Company in Morganton.
The Stameys were proud and excited parents this morning when the picture of Mrs. Stamey and her New Year’s son was made only a few hours after the baby’s birth.
“I’m just starting to realize what happened,” she said.
The New Year’s baby contest winner will receive many nice gifts from Morganton merchants who join with The News Herald in sponsoring the annual contest.
THOMAS TO HEAD PLAZA MERCHANTS
The Morganton Plaza Merchants Association held its first official meeting for formal organization and the election of officers.
John Thomas of Roses was elected president for the coming year.
Other officers include Glenn A. Wheless of Wachovia, secretary treasurer, and Russell Mauney of Harris Teeter, public relations and advertising committee chair.
The association was formed to assist with better retailing in Burke County for the good of all residents and customers and to provide the best possible joint efforts in sound business practices, it was explained.
FLEEMAN NAMED TO POST
George W. Fleeman, psychologist at Western Carolina Center since 1966, has been appointed coordinator of the hospital’s improvement program, it was announced by Dr. J. Iverson Riddle, superintendent, and Dr. Lawrence A. Larsen, senior coordinator of the psychology and education department.
In his new position, Fleeman will provide methods to evaluate programs for severely and profoundly mentally disabled children and will determine which programs are the most effective. He will be responsible for discovering more effective methods to determine mental functioning abilities other than using traditional psychology methods.
After graduating from high school in Pearlsburg, Virginia, Fleeman earned a bachelor of science in psychology from Milligan College in Milligan, Tennessee and a master of arts in Psychology from East Tennessee State University at Johnson City.
AROUND BURKE COUNTY
The Enola Volunteer Fire Department will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. All people interested in the new fire-fighting organization are invited to attend.
Two Burke County students at East Carolina University are student teaching this quarter.
Rebecca A. Rhoney of Hildebran is a teaching intern at Ayden High School.
Ernest Copenhaver of Morganton is at Farm Life School at Vanceboro, teaching geography.
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
In honor of the 25th anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Avery Swink, their children hosted an open house at the Swink family home on Enola Road on Dec 27. Many friends and relatives called during the appointed hours. The couple was married on Jan. 25, 1946. Mrs. Swink is the former Chloe Denton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred O. Denton. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Swink, all of Morganton.
The couple’s two daughters are Judy, now Mrs. Allen Watts, and Kathy, now Mrs. Eric Dean Pittman. The Watts live in Texas, where he is stationed with the U.S. Air Force in pilot training.
The Pittmans are stationed in the Netherlands with the U.S. Army. They have one daughter, Traci Michelle, 4 months old, the first grandchild for the Swinks. The Watts acted as host for the party in the absence of the Pittmans.
AMONG US MORGANTONIANS: J. GORDON QUEEN
Quite a few permits have been issued for new homes in the city, but be blamed if we can get a hold of the owners. Well, they are being built or will be built, that’s well enough.
Let’s brag a bit - our financial institutions are pretty and nice, as well as in any man’s town. They are Wachovia Bank and Trust, Northwestern Bank, Burke County Savings and Loan, Morganton Savings and Loan, and to cap it all, the North Carolina National Bank will start construction on one of the prettiest and modern structures in the United States on North Green Street. Don’t forget that the banks and branches in and near the city are hard to beat. Hats off to our institutions.
From meadowlands to the city, that’s Fleming Drive east to west. Let’s get down to tacks, Morganton will grow whether we like it or not. That’s the size of it, fella.
Come to think of it, that view of the Catawba from Kirksey Drive is hard to beat.
Please, Mr. Weatherman, give us some spring weather so a shut-in writer can get out some, and as R.L. Patton would say, have fresh soap to write about.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.