50 Years ago in Burke County

AMONG US MORGANTONIANS: J. GORDON QUEEN

Quite a few permits have been issued for new homes in the city, but be blamed if we can get a hold of the owners. Well, they are being built or will be built, that’s well enough.

Let’s brag a bit - our financial institutions are pretty and nice, as well as in any man’s town. They are Wachovia Bank and Trust, Northwestern Bank, Burke County Savings and Loan, Morganton Savings and Loan, and to cap it all, the North Carolina National Bank will start construction on one of the prettiest and modern structures in the United States on North Green Street. Don’t forget that the banks and branches in and near the city are hard to beat. Hats off to our institutions.

From meadowlands to the city, that’s Fleming Drive east to west. Let’s get down to tacks, Morganton will grow whether we like it or not. That’s the size of it, fella.

Come to think of it, that view of the Catawba from Kirksey Drive is hard to beat.

Please, Mr. Weatherman, give us some spring weather so a shut-in writer can get out some, and as R.L. Patton would say, have fresh soap to write about.

