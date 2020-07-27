50 Years ago in Burke County

SANDRA MCGILL CROWNED NEW MISS MORGANTON
A lovely and poised 19 year old with blue eyes, Sandra Lynn McGill reigns as Miss Morganton 1971.
The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur McGill Jr. of East Avenue in Morganton, was crowned Saturday night in the annual pageant sponsored by the Morganton Jaycees.
She received her crown from the outgoing Miss Morganton, Sarah Ann Morgan, after being announced the winner from a field of eight young beauties.
Earlier, Miss Morgan gave a tearful farewell and took her last walk as Miss Morganton 1970.
Jaycee President Steve Baker presented McGill the Miss Morganton trophy, and Carol Anne Bass, the 1971 Rhododendron Queen, presented her with a dozen long stemmed roses.
Jan Hendrix of Morganton was first runner-up, and Shirley Ann Freeman of Route 1 Morganton was second runner-up.
As winner of the Miss Morganton Pageant, Miss McGill will receive a $300 scholarship, a wardrobe and an all-expense paid trip to the 1971 Miss North Carolina pageant in Raleigh.
AROUND BURKE
A Southern Railway freight train came close to being derailed at about 5 a.m. Saturday near Glen Alpine.
Someone had put a crosstie across the track, but the engineer saw the object in time and was able to stop the train. As the engineer and others moved the obstacle from the track, a group of teens reportedly threw rocks and bottles at them.
Sheriff’s deputies aided railroad investigators, but no arrests were made.
A railroad investigator was still in Glen Alpine this morning trying to uncover any new information about the incident.
Wednesday night will be busy at the Drexel Fairgrounds.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m., TB and blood tests will be given to all who will handle food during the fair.
At the same time, it will be clean up night. All those interested, especially those connected with the fair, are asked to come and help.
IN THE SERVICE OF THE USA
Master Sgt. Richard N. Propst, a helicopter maintenance technician, was decorated for meritorious service at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. He is now at Clark Air Force Base with a unit of the Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Service, which performs air rescue and evacuation. The sergeant has completed a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Marine Pfc. Lloyd D. Welch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Welch of Route 1 in Nebo, reported for duty with the 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division in Vietnam.
HOPEWELL TO MARK CENTURY
Special events Sunday at Hopewell Baptist Church will close a three-day observance of the church’s centennial. J. Marse Grant of Raleigh, editor of the “Biblical Recorder,” will be the guest speaker at the 10:30 a.m. service.
Grant will take a “Look at the Future” for Hopewell Church. The Rev. Howard B. Williams of Campbellsville, Kentucky, who was ordained at Hopewell Church in 1949, will dedicate the church organ at 11:30 a.m. and the church will be dedicated to the future.
Dinner on the grounds will follow.
PLAYING AT THE MIMOSA
Paint Your Wagon: Good times, people and love - no message, no moral, just all-out fun entertainment to keep you smiling for weeks, starring Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood and Jean Seberg. Starts July 29 - all ages admitted - Children 50 cents, Adults $1.25
Kelly’s Heroes starts Aug. 5
AMONG US MORGANTONIANS: J. GORDON QUEEN
In and around the city--- Have you thought at all that our shopping centers are within the city limits? Included are the A&P Shopping Center and the string of Poteet business buildings across the street; the center on Avery Avenue on both sides of the street; the Wes-Mor Shopping Center and the new Plaza Shopping Center. They all seem to be doing well. But we must not forget the old reliable uptown Morganton Business section. The old section has been here for many, many years and will be here for many more.
Come to think of it, a pretty section of Morganton is West Park. A number of years ago, the area was dark woods. Now there are paved streets and many beautiful homes. Such growth keeps us saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
You may not realize it, but there are many new homes and apartment buildings going up right now.
Retrospect: Do you remember when “Oh, You Beautiful Doll” was the song hit of the day? And when Goodsen and Brittan had a livery stable in Morganton? Whatever became of the Spencer home-place on Collett Street? Oh yes, sure: it is long gone and now is the site of our beautiful Recreation Center. Did you know that the Morganton Electric light plant had two locations before being done away with? The first location below the depot later moved to East Union Street.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
