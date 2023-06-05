Who stole my cow? (Tuesday, June 5, 1973)

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of three incidents of breaking and entering and larceny, including one report of cattle rustling.

A break-in at the B&E Cycle Shop in Connelly Springs yesterday resulted in the loss of $443.25 worth of cycle goods. Missing items included various cycle seats, a gas tank, a Peace sissy bar, helmet, tap and dye set, skill grinder and gas cap. The suspects allegedly entered the store by knocking out a cinder block in the back of the building.

Icard resident Bobby Franklin reported a break-in at his home Sunday. Franklin said someone broke a window in his basement to gain entry without his knowledge. Items stolen from the Franklin home include a Bearcat III scanner-receiver, a chainsaw, a gun case filled with tools and $656 in cash, including approximately $125 of loose change from the Franklin children’s piggy banks. It is believed that the suspect or suspects escaped through the woods behind the house.

B.H. Browning of Route 2 in Nebo reported that someone abducted a brown Angus and Jersey heifer from his pasture on Paddy’s Creek Dam sometime in the night between May 31 to June 1. The heifer weighs approximately 450 pounds and is valued at approximately $150. It is believed that the suspect or suspects extracted the cow from under a barbed wire fence in an area on Powerhouse Road.

School celebrates last class (Tuesday, June 5, 1973)

This year was the last for the Pilot Mountain Junior High School.

Students and faculty sponsored a number of events to honor the school’s last class. A number of students received trophies for outstanding contributions to the school athletic program at the annual athletic banquet held May 26. The Student Government Association sponsored a class day June 1 on which students were honored. Charles Young and Mona Lipe received scholastic awards, presented to eighth-grade boys and girls who have attained the highest grade averages during the school year. The faculty chose Scott Carlton and Becky Ollis to receive Outstanding Citizen awards. Student in the Pilot Mountain Beta Club decided to make a contribution to their future by giving $50 to the Freedom High School stadium drive.

Next year, these students will attend Salem Junior High and then go on to Freedom High School.

Town approves waste treatment plant expansion (Wednesday, June 6, 1973)

The Valdese board of commissioners authorized an expenditure of $200,000 to double the capacity of the Hoyle Creek treatment plant in order to handle the current needs of the town.

Town Manager Jack Hines told commissioners that the Hoyle Creek unit is presently handling more than one million gallons of waste material daily, as compared with a capacity of 500,000 gallons for normal operation. He said the reason for the increase was a faulty outfall line and increased usage by industrial organizations and Valdese General Hospital. Commenting on the fact that the proposed enlargement would only care for present needs, Hines said a third treatment plant, located near the river, was in the basic plan for the overall disposal system.

Naval officer promoted to commander (Thursday, June 7, 1973)

Valdese native Edward L. Bleynat received the silver oak leaves and three gold stripes of a full Navy commander during ceremonies held recently at the Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine.

Bleynat is a Naval flight officer and patrol mission commander attached to Patrol Squadron No. 44 in Brunswick. He directs anti-submarine warfare missions in the Navy’s most sophisticated ASW aerial platform, the Lockheed-built P-3 Orion.

In addition to the promotion, he has been selected for command of an aircraft squadron – one of the Navy’s most highly competitive and coveted honors. He has logged more than 5,000 flight hours.

Bleynat, a 1953 graduate of Valdese High School, earned an associate’s degree from Lees-McRae College in 1955, a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from East Carolina University in 1958 and a master’s degree in management from the Naval Post Graduate School in 1970. Along with his flying responsibilities, he also served as squadron administrative officer, operations officer and officer-in-charge of the squadron’s strategic deployment site at Lajes in the Portuguese Azores.

Local resident wins Pilot Club award (Thursday, June 7, 1973)

The Pilot Club of Morganton has named local resident Vickie Drayton as the recipient of its annual Achievement Award. The award is given to a senior at Morganton High School who has demonstrated outstanding ability.

Drayton has served as secretary of the MHS Library Club and FTA. She is a member of the Student Government Association, the Spanish Club and the Drama Club, and a former member of the Orientation and Hospitality Committee, the Human Relations Committee and the “Cat’s Tale” staff. She works part-time with the North Carolina Forest Service and is active in Slades Chapel AME Church. She plans to enter Brevard College in the fall.