50 Years ago in Burke County

Burke man to attend 4-H meet
Marvin Watts of Route 8 in Morganton is one of 10 adult leaders from North Carolina who will participate in the 4th Southern Regional Leader Forum in Edmonton, Georgia, Oct 11-15.
Accompanying them will be William L. Fowler, assistant Extension agent in Ashe County.
“Pride in Youth” is the theme for the forum to be attended by more than 200 local 4-H leaders from 13 southern states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The national 4-H Foundation of Washington, DC, in association with the Extension Service of the USDA, is conducting the forum, sponsored by J.C. Penney Co.
Glen Alpine will get new bridge
The State Highway Commission plans to get contracts in November for a new overhead bridge in Glen Alpine.
Highway commissioner Jack H. Kirksey of Morganton said the project will be included in next month’s bid opening.
A new concrete span will cross the Southern Railway tracks in the heart of Glen Alpine. It will replace a narrow wooden bridge connecting US 70 with Powerhouse Road. The present span has been criticized through the years for its hazards due to narrowness and height. There have been one or more occasions when vehicles dropped from the highway bridge to the railway track below after plunging through the bridge’s wooden railing.
Kirksey said the details of the bridge will be available with the formal call for bids.
The new bridge will be a short distance west of the present bridge to make a better structure and approach. The north side of the present bridge connects with a major Glen Alpine street passing Dr. Calvin C. Acuff’s clinic building.
Paterno named magistrate to replace Clark
Tony Paterno of Icard has been appointed as a Burke County magistrate. Paterno assumed his new position Friday after resigning from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, where he has been employed as a deputy since November 1970.
Paterno was appointed to replace Ted Clark, who resigned recently. Before assuming duties as a deputy here in Burke County, Paterno was a sales associate for State Farm Insurance, and sometime before that a deputy in Dade County, Florida.
Rooming house ordered closed
The Morganton city council found the rooming house operated by Mary Walker at 408 S. Green St. to be a public nuisance under the city’s public nuisance ordinance and ordered it padlocked on Nov 6.
The action followed a lengthy public hearing at the regular city council meeting. Speaking at the meeting were Walker, Don Taylor, owner of the house; occupants of the house and several neighbors who complained about the rooming house and urged that it be closed.
Walker was given until Nov 6 to clear occupants from the house.
The motion made by council member C. Lewis Paschall and approved by the council stipulated that the rooming house be closed at 6 p.m. Nov 6 and remain padlocked. The council cannot consider any petition for reopening it until at least 60 days from that date.
Downtown with Betty Burke
Our postmaster, J.W. Phillips, is at home again after a stay in the hospital, but we can expect to see him back at his post in a few days.
Ernest Bolick said he was glad to see his friends on the streets.
Edward McKesson was seen in the Burke County Savings and Loan building, and Ruth and Stuart Penn walked down West Union Street holding hands.
Several downtown businesses maintain handsome rooms not only offered to patrons, but to the public for their own use.
On a recent personally conducted tour of the rooms offered by Morganton Savings and Loan Association by Harry Riddle, we were shown an enormous room beautifully carpeted and decorated with pictures by local artists of note. It has a seating capacity of 70. Parties, meetings, lectures and even a wedding have been held here. The second room is smaller, but just as tastefully decorated and has a kitchenette equipped with a stove, refrigerator and coffee maker. There is a small charge for the use of these rooms.
There is no china, glassware or silverware in any of the kitchens, but the disposable things are so pretty now that I doubt that the lack of these things would be noticed.
Among Us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Well, the Follies Thursday and Saturday night exceeded all expectations. We want to say right here that the Junior Women’s Club did a wonderful job getting the performance going and deserve a lot of credit. Also, we personally thank the girls for the nice things said about Yours Truly — appreciated. We are always willing and ready to help out in any good cause.
Well, two wonderful drives are now underway in Morganton: the Lion’s Club broom sale for the blind and visually impaired and the United Fund project that helps in so many different areas Help them out!!
Come to think of it, you know that rather new home for the Rescue Squad is a nice building. The squad fellows deserve it.
We are still wondering what all the grading is for at the spot between the School for the Deaf and the railroad on Fleming Drive?
Yes, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” The birds and the bees will see to that and so will the man on the street. Sure, we have had setbacks, but we have always pulled out of them and always will.
We hope to have some very juicy construction news for you in the very near future.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.