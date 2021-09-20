50 Years ago in Burke County

There is no china, glassware or silverware in any of the kitchens, but the disposable things are so pretty now that I doubt that the lack of these things would be noticed.

Among Us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Well, the Follies Thursday and Saturday night exceeded all expectations. We want to say right here that the Junior Women’s Club did a wonderful job getting the performance going and deserve a lot of credit. Also, we personally thank the girls for the nice things said about Yours Truly — appreciated. We are always willing and ready to help out in any good cause.

Well, two wonderful drives are now underway in Morganton: the Lion’s Club broom sale for the blind and visually impaired and the United Fund project that helps in so many different areas Help them out!!

Come to think of it, you know that rather new home for the Rescue Squad is a nice building. The squad fellows deserve it.

We are still wondering what all the grading is for at the spot between the School for the Deaf and the railroad on Fleming Drive?

Yes, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” The birds and the bees will see to that and so will the man on the street. Sure, we have had setbacks, but we have always pulled out of them and always will.

We hope to have some very juicy construction news for you in the very near future.

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.