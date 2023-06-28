Family survives plane crash in eastern Burke (Thursday, July 5, 1973)

A Florida family is still alive after the single-engine plane in which they were flying crashed into a clump of pine trees in Burke County about a half-mile north of a runway at the Hickory airport.

The pilot of the plane was transported to North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment of serious head injuries, according to representatives with the Federal Aviation Administration. The Hickory Rescue Squad, which responded to the crash, said the pilot was unconscious when they found him. The pilot’s wife, two children and sister-in-law were riding with him in the airplane when it crashed, but suffered only scratches and bruises. The plane sustained substantial damage. Both wings were torn off.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the plane was reportedly running low on fuel when it missed the airport runway. The FAA said the plane attempted to approach the runway at Hickory, but came in too high, overshot it and crashed into the trees.

Rumors of gas shortage worry Burke residents (Wednesday, July 4, 1973)

“Gas shortage” is a term cropping up frequently these days, and some areas are reported to be experiencing a fuel crisis. But what about the gas situation in Morganton?

Service station operators and gas distributors serving Morganton say the situation is uncertain and can change from day-to-day and month-to-month.

Most of the major gas distributors contacted by The News Herald report they are on allocation from their companies and are passing this on to individual stations. Some stations are reacting to this by closing on Sundays and shortening their daily hours during the week. Only two stations contacted have had to ration the amount of gas sold to customers, and one of those only on a temporary basis.

The station that appears hardest hit is Whisnant’s Gulf on South Sterling Street, the only station in Morganton that stays open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. On allocation from Gulf, owner Wilson Whisnant said he had to start limiting sales to $2 and $3, except for commercial customers, in the latter part of June so he could stay in business until he got his July supply. The demands on his gas supply are increasing both at night and on Sunday as other stations are curtailing their hours. In addition, Gulf is rationing the gas it supplies to its service stations in July based on last July’s purchases.

New Burke County community is born (Friday, July 6, 1973)

Bulldozers are leaving trails through the South Mountains that within the next decade may be traveled by 10,000 families. The trails are roads making way to and from the South Mountains development of Pine Mountain Lakes, which has just entered its embryonic stages.

The first stage of the development includes the purchase of 2,600 acres by South Mountain Properties, a wholly-owned subsidiary of United States Properties. The South Mountains lie in the southernmost section of Burke County, about 15 miles south of Morganton.

Pine Mountain Lakes will be a recreation resort community in the South Mountains range. The development has been described as “unique” and as one of the “more dynamic recreation concepts to be created in North Carolina.” The dual entrance to Pine Mountain Lakes will be dotted with several small lakes, extensive landscaping, a golf course and many other recreation features. Recreational activities will include fishing, horseback trail riding, hiking, bird watching and many others.

Art Linkletter, known by millions as a popular television and radio personality and author, will serve the resort community as chair of its executive committee. Linkletter was in Burke County in March and reviewed plans with the developers. He has already begun construction of a home in the South Mountains.

Local youth’s album launches musical career (Thursday, July 5, 1973)

Wes Lachot, 17, of Morganton, has released his first music album, “Smiles.” The album was recorded last November at Arthur Smith’s recording studio in Charlotte.

Lachot described the session as “entirely spontaneous.” He said he went to Charlotte with about 100 songs in his head, but didn’t decide which to include on the album until he walked into the studio. Once there, he taught four strangers how to perform his songs and arranged the 11 cuts himself. He played acoustic guitar and piano accompaniments and recorded his own background vocals. Arthur Smith, Don Ange, Dick Shuyler and Paul Collier performed as his backup group.

The only song on “Smiles” not written by Lachot was “Hawkeye,” written by Chris Berry of Morganton. Berry is a rising sophomore at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Lachot’s musical background is extensive and includes piano and violin lessons and voice training. He studied for three years at the Columbus Boy Choir School in Princeton, New Jersey. He plans to enroll at Freedom High School in the fall.