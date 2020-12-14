50 Years Ago in Burke County

In his new position as one of five area sales managers, Berry will direct the activities of 60 route sales representatives operating in the Unifour complex, plus surrounding counties of McDowell, Rutherford, Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes, Lincoln and Iredell.

Berry, a native of Burke County, joined Waldensian Bakeries Inc. in 1960 working as a Sunbeam route salesman in the Hickory area. Following a subsequent period of service in the armed services, he resumed his duties with the Bakery in 1962 and was promoted to sales manager in 1964.

Berry resides in Valdese with his wife, Peggy, and their daughter, Joni.

Taken by surprise

Harlan Smith, a man who usually knows what is going on in Salem High School athletic circles because he usually is there, was taken by surprise Saturday night.

Smith was presented a plaque by Jerry Denton, chairman of the Salem Ruritan Club’s recreation committee, for his efforts on behalf of the youth of the Salem community. The surprise presentation came during the Salem High football banquet.

Smith has been an active supporter of Salem Youth programs for five years.

“He never gets the credit,” said Denton, “but it is people like Harlan who really say whether a program rises or fails.”

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.