50 Years Ago in Burke County

In the service
Sgt. David L. Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Smith of Route 1 in Valdese, is a member of a maintenance unit at Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina that has been selected the best of its kind in the worldwide Military Airlift Command.
Smith is assigned to the 437th Avionics Maintenance Squadron.
The squadron ensures reliability of electronic equipment aboard giant cargo carriers helping provide global airlift for the nation’s military forces. Squadron mechanics have among their responsibilities support of the first unit to fly the world’s largest transport, the Galaxy C-5, on operational missions.
The 437th was cited for year-long meritorious performance.
Smith is a 1965 graduate of Valdese High School.
2nd Lt. Ray E. Noftsinger, son of Harry E. Whisnant of 114 Falls Street, has been awarded the U.S. Air Force silver pilot wings upon graduation with honors at Laredo Air Force Base in Texas.
Noftsinger is being assigned to Cam Rahn Bay Air Base in Vietnam for duty. He will fly the OV-10A Bronco armed reconnaissance aircraft with a unit with the Pacific Air Forces.
A 1965 graduate of William Fleming High School in Roanoke, Virginia, he received his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute, where he was commissioned through the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Program.
His wife, Lawanda, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank R. Cundiff of Roanoke.
Police probe two wrecks
Two auto accidents occurred at the same time a block apart Thursday as city police investigated the wrecks.
In one of the wrecks, Charlie Nix, 64, of Route 5 in Valdese, driver of a 1961 Chevrolet, complained of pain, but was not visibly injured after his car struck a 1969 Buick driven by Jimmie Biggerstaff Propst of Morganton on South Sterling Street and Perry Street.
Police said Nix made a left turn in front of the vehicle and was charged making an unsafe movement. Damage to the Propst vehicle was $300, and damage to the Nix vehicle was $200.
Michael Lynn Pearson, 24, of Route 2 in Valdese, was charged with failure to reduce his speed at 12:05 pm when his 1963 Ford struck the left rear door of a 1965 Chevrolet operated by Joyce Ann Long of Route 3 in Bostic, at the intersection of College Street and Fleming Drive.
Officers said Miss Long was stopped for a traffic light and was proceeding south when the Pearson vehicle slid into the rear door of her vehicle.
Damage was estimated at $125 to each vehicle.
Bakery names sales manager
Forrest Berry Jr., sales supervisor for Waldensian Bakeries Inc., has been appointed area sales manager for the Valdese area and the counties served by the local bakery. The announcement was made by Athos Rostan, vice president and director of sales for Waldensian Bakeries Inc.
In his new position as one of five area sales managers, Berry will direct the activities of 60 route sales representatives operating in the Unifour complex, plus surrounding counties of McDowell, Rutherford, Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes, Lincoln and Iredell.
Berry, a native of Burke County, joined Waldensian Bakeries Inc. in 1960 working as a Sunbeam route salesman in the Hickory area. Following a subsequent period of service in the armed services, he resumed his duties with the Bakery in 1962 and was promoted to sales manager in 1964.
Berry resides in Valdese with his wife, Peggy, and their daughter, Joni.
Taken by surprise
Harlan Smith, a man who usually knows what is going on in Salem High School athletic circles because he usually is there, was taken by surprise Saturday night.
Smith was presented a plaque by Jerry Denton, chairman of the Salem Ruritan Club’s recreation committee, for his efforts on behalf of the youth of the Salem community. The surprise presentation came during the Salem High football banquet.
Smith has been an active supporter of Salem Youth programs for five years.
“He never gets the credit,” said Denton, “but it is people like Harlan who really say whether a program rises or fails.”
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
