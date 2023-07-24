50 Years Ago in Burke County

Food prices soar in North Carolina supermarkets (Monday, July 23, 1973)

Retail prices of fresh pork jumped by as much as 30 cents a pound today as North Carolina supermarkets passed onto consumers increases allowed under Phase Four of President Nixon’s economic program.

Winn-Dixie, with stores throughout the state, raised the price of its own brand of bacon by 30 cents a pound – to $1.39 – and other fresh pork went up from 20-30 cents a pound. Another big chain, A&P, boosted its bacon by 26 cents and other fresh pork by 10 cents or more, depending on its own cost.

Supermarket prices for eggs also jumped from four to 10 cents a dozen, depending on the size and quality and type of store selling them.

A survey of supermarkets early today indicated the price hikes were general, varying only in the amount implemented. Some stores indicated other price jumps would be ordered later in the week.

Sen. Ervin scolds his fans (Friday, July 27, 1973)

US Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr. telling his Watergate spectators not to applaud is like a stripper telling her audience not to stare.

The “old country lawyer” with the dancing eyebrows and puckish grin is getting tough with his fans. They don’t seem to mind, but they don’t always listen either.

The chair of the Senate Watergate Committee has become something of a folk hero to the more than 1,000 people each day who crowd in and drift out of the rear section of the old Senate office building’s Caucus Room. They cheer, “Senator Sam!” and boo his adversaries.

No one much minded at first when they laughed at his down-home North Carolina stories and cheered his Bible-based wisdom, but lately, they have even taken to applauding his entrance after every recess.

Ervin is aware that the committee’s constitutional confrontation with the White House has drawn it deeper into controversy, so he has sought to avoid having the hearings branded as a circus.

“I am going to respectfully request the audience not to make any kind of demonstration or indicate in any way their approval or disapproval of anybody or anything, including myself,” he told the spectators Wednesday.

The transcript of the afternoon session duly noted that Ervin’s admonition was followed by laughter.

Council approves new city manager (Monday, July 23, 1973)

Edward A. Wyatt, currently city manager of Washington, today accepted the post of city manager of Morganton.

The Morganton city council approved the hiring by a 3-1 vote at a special meeting this morning to fill the vacancy left by former city manager Cyrus Brooks when he left to become the city manager of Rocky Mount.

Another announcement of significance at the meeting was the resignation of Jimmy W. Brock, who has been acting city manager, to accept the position of budget and management officer for the city of Rocky Mount. His resignation was accepted by the council “with regret.”

Wyatt will become Morganton’s new city manager Sept. 1. Brock has resigned effective Aug. 24, but agreed to the council’s request that he remain until Sept. 7 and even until Sept. 21, if this can be worked out with Brooks in Rocky Mount.

Morganton Mayor Paul Cash presented Wyatt as the recommendation of the city manager selection committee, composed of the mayor and city council members Don Lambeth and Dr. Gerald McBrayer.

Girl Scouts tour cigarette plant (Friday, July 27, 1973)

Twenty-five Girl Scouts from the Salem community of Morganton, representing Troops 278 and 301, made a trip this week to Winston-Salem, where they toured the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company plant at Whitaker Park.

Guides took the visitors in groups of four throughout the factory and explained the various steps in the cigarette making process. Completed packages are made at the rate of 205 per minute and move at a steady pace to the cartoning machine. Cartons conveyed to the case packer receive their final preparation for shipping. The cases are sealed around 60 cartons, given a final check for weight and moved directly to the shipping department.

After lunch, the group went to the Nature Science Center, where they saw rocks, sea shells and different kinds of animals, including live snakes. There also was a mini-zoo in which the Scouts could pick up the rabbits and chickens. Shopping stops were included as part of the day-long tour, which was made by chartered bus.