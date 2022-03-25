50k bike ride, 1-mile fun ride to benefit Burke LEAF

Cyclists should get ready to strap on those helmets and grab some elbow pads for a 50k bike ride around Burke County.

The Burke Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation will be holding a 50k bike ride and 1-mile fun ride, information provided by the foundation says.

The main ride, about 31 miles in total, will start at Freedom High School, travel along the Catawba River Greenway Trail before heading through the town of Drexel on back roads and into downtown Valdese. Riders will return to Morganton along U.S. 70 onto Drexel Road before hopping back on the greenway to return to Freedom High School.

A police escort will be provided for the ride, along with a T-shirt, food and refreshments.

The fun ride will be held on the driving track at Freedom High School, and it’s open to all ages and experience levels. The $5 participation fee includes a shirt, sticker and water and refreshments. Chaperones will be present, but parents are urged to attend and be part of the event.

Riders should arrive between 8-8:30 a.m. with both rides set to start at 9 a.m.

Local law enforcement officers came together last year to form the nonprofit, which has a mission of easing the financial burden sworn officers in Burke County might face from unforeseen hardships. Its first fundraiser was a golf tournament at Silver Creek Golf Club in October.

“We have been very successful and blessed by the community’s support from the golf tournament back in October,” Burke LEAF Secretary Eric Connor said. “We are hoping to use this bike ride as not only a fundraiser but an outreach in the community to continue uniting our law enforcement agencies with the citizens we gratefully serve.”

Burke LEAF President Anthony Paterno said the organization hopes to make the bike ride an annual event, along with the golf tournament and a formal dinner to recognize community members for their work in the county.

“The golf tournament was a tremendous success and we were able to raise more money than anticipated,” he said.

He said the golf tournament will return again this fall, and the hopes are to add a formal dinner in January to recognize community members for their work in the county.

Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said the department will be on scene at the fun ride for a bike rodeo.

He said the department will have several courses set up, including an agility course and a course to teach riders the proper use of traffic signals while riding, and a helmet inspection site.

“We’ve not been able to host many things at public safety,” Whisnant said. “A bike rodeo is one of our favorite things to do to engage the community and engage children with our department as community outreach. With everything being locked down and restrictions on numbers of people indoors and outdoors, it has really cramped our ability to do outreach and that is something that we very much enjoy.”

There also are still spots available for sponsors of the event, Paterno said. There are four levels of sponsorship, ranging from $50 to $500.

Anyone with questions about the event or who would like to become a sponsor can email burkeleafnc@gmail.com.

Paterno said registrations should be submitted by April 1 to make sure participants get a T-shirt, but registrations will be accepted up to the day of the event. Registration forms can be found at facebook.com/BURKELEAFNC.

Registrations can be mailed to Burke LEAF, P.O. Box 3902, Morganton, NC 28655, or dropped off at the Department of Public Safety, 304 S. College St., Morganton, with attention to Anthony Paterno.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

