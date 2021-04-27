52-year-old student wins Academic Excellence Award

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Edwards said she pushed her four children to succeed in school and follow their dreams. They all pursued higher education, earning degrees and certificates, and three of the four are continuing their education to this day.

“And still, I felt like a failure,” she said. “I found myself with grown children, living away from their father and struggling to figure out who I was if I couldn’t be a wife and mother in the same role I had been for 25 years. I wanted my children — the lights of my life, my best friends, my biggest fans — to be proud of me as I am of them. So, I did it. I enrolled in college classes at WPCC.”

WPCC offers the only recreational therapy assistant degree program in North Carolina. The two-year degree trains students to develop recreational activities that promote independence, confidence and rehabilitation for individuals with disabilities, injury or illness. Graduates are equipped for jobs in hospitals, nursing home and retirement communities, recreation centers, and more.