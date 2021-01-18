53 new cases added to county COVID-19 totals

Fifty-three new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Monday in Burke County.
The new cases brought the county’s total number of cases up to 7,931, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
On the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which runs behind daily media briefings and was reporting only 7,914 cases Monday afternoon, there were 1,713 active cases reported.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, which has its own online COVID-19 dashboard, reported 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, six of which were in the intensive care unit.
The state did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
CHSBR will be holding vaccine clinics every Friday, said Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for the hospital. Thursday vaccine clinics will be used to administer second doses of the vaccine to those who already have received the first dose.
The health department said anyone interested in registering for a COVID-19 vaccine should call the hospital at 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment. The hospital will be scheduling appointments for the vaccine when it is available.
While state health officials may have lowered the older adult vaccine age to 65-years-old and older, the health department said it does not have the ability to expand vaccines to that age group. Due to limited quantities of the vaccine, the department is focusing its efforts on those 75-years-old and older.
“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the health department said in its Monday media briefing. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation.”
State officials are asking anyone interested in volunteering at vaccine clinics to visit terms.nceem.org to sign up.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
Questions about the vaccine in Burke County have poured into The News Herald so reporters consulted with local health officials for some answers.
