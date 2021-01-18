53 new cases added to county COVID-19 totals

Fifty-three new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Monday in Burke County.

The new cases brought the county’s total number of cases up to 7,931, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.

On the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which runs behind daily media briefings and was reporting only 7,914 cases Monday afternoon, there were 1,713 active cases reported.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, which has its own online COVID-19 dashboard, reported 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, six of which were in the intensive care unit.

The state did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

CHSBR will be holding vaccine clinics every Friday, said Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for the hospital. Thursday vaccine clinics will be used to administer second doses of the vaccine to those who already have received the first dose.

The health department said anyone interested in registering for a COVID-19 vaccine should call the hospital at 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment. The hospital will be scheduling appointments for the vaccine when it is available.