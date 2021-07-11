53rd season of ‘From This Day Forward’ upcoming

VALDESE — Burke County’s homegrown drama is ready to debut its 53rd season with a special nod to local residents.
Old Colony Players’ “From This Day Forward,” the Fred Cranford-written play that details the history of the Waldensian people who founded the town of Valdese, will offer a “Burke County Special” for the opening weekend of the 2021 season, this Friday and Saturday.
The special will give Burke County attendees a special rate of $12 per person.
“The idea behind it is we’ve been doing the show for 53 consecutive seasons and every year, I hear people say, ‘I’ve never seen it before,’” said General Manager Edyth Potter. “It’s part of our Burke County history. It’s not just Valdese history. It’s a great show, and I think a lot of people just don’t realize the wealth of talent we have and what we do.
“So, I wanted to make it more accessible for people. Tickets are normally $18, $16 and $14, so I wanted to bring it to Burke County residents for $12 for opening weekend.”
Potter said the first act of the play is all about the Waldensians and the history of their faith that led them to Valdese. The second act centers on the town’s founding and how Burke County embraced the Waldensian immigrants.
“It’s just part of our history that I think people can be proud of knowing about,” Potter said.
With half-a-century of performances in the books, things are bound to change or be tweaked along the way. The 53rd season is no different, as Potter said this year’s production of “From This Day Forward” updates some things with the go-ahead from the late playwright’s family.
“We got permission from Fred Cranford’s son, Brad, about revising the script,” Potter said. “Even if people have seen it before, it’s not a whole new script, but it’s a revised and updated script that kind of develops the characters a little bit more and tells a little bit more of the history of the very beginnings of the town of Valdese.
“We added in some of the ways that the Waldenses and the Connelly Springers interacted with one or another. The Waldenses, when they came here, were starving to death. Because of the generosity of some of the other church folks around, they made it through some very tough times. So, we added in some scenes of the Waldensian women going to area churches to sing. That’s one story that had not been told before. We just added in little things like that make the story even more alive.”
After being forced to limit crowds to 25 people last year with COVID-19 restrictions, the Old Colony Players are opening things up a little bit this season to allow for crowds of 200, a little under half of the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre’s 573-seat capacity at 401 Church St. NW.
“That’s so people can still social distance a little bit,” Potter said. “We’re not requiring masks for vaccinated people. If people are not vaccinated and want to wear a mask, we encourage that. It is self-select seating. That’s what we figured out works really well. We leave the whole area seating open and people can pick up their chairs or bring their own chair so they can sit in little pods together.”
“From This Day Forward” will continue its 53rd season each Friday and Saturday evening through Aug. 14, the date of the Waldensian Festival.
“This is a brand-new cast,” Potter said. “We have some very new people in the cast who have never done the show or seen the show before, and some old-timers who have done the show for up to 15 years, so it’s a really good mix of old and new. It’s a very fresh take for people who have seen the show before.
“It’s the same story, but a whole new show.”
For more information about the Old Colony Players and “From This Day Forward,” as well as to receive the Burke County Special discount code, visit oldcolonyplayers.com, email ftdfoutdoordrama@yahoo.com, call 828-522-1150 and check out the group’s Facebook page.