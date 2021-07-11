53rd season of ‘From This Day Forward’ upcoming

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With half-a-century of performances in the books, things are bound to change or be tweaked along the way. The 53rd season is no different, as Potter said this year’s production of “From This Day Forward” updates some things with the go-ahead from the late playwright’s family.

“We got permission from Fred Cranford’s son, Brad, about revising the script,” Potter said. “Even if people have seen it before, it’s not a whole new script, but it’s a revised and updated script that kind of develops the characters a little bit more and tells a little bit more of the history of the very beginnings of the town of Valdese.

“We added in some of the ways that the Waldenses and the Connelly Springers interacted with one or another. The Waldenses, when they came here, were starving to death. Because of the generosity of some of the other church folks around, they made it through some very tough times. So, we added in some scenes of the Waldensian women going to area churches to sing. That’s one story that had not been told before. We just added in little things like that make the story even more alive.”