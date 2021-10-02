6 COVID-19 deaths in Burke reported Friday

Burke County has lost six more people to COVID-19 and added 140 new cases in two days.

The Burke County Health Department reported six more deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing the death toll to 239.

Those six who died were people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, the department said, and all them were hospitalized prior to dying from COVID-related complications.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of these six individuals. We extend our deepest sympathies to their family and friends,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “The health of our community is one of our main concerns right now in public health. It is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to help reduce the spread of this virus.”

The health department is asking people to stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.

The health department also reported a total of 15,220 cases on Friday, up from 15,080 total cases on Wednesday, with approximately 951 active cases in Burke County. Of the new cases, 74 were reported since Thursday, meaning there is still a high rate of transmission of the virus with a positivity rate of 9.47%, it said.