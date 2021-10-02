6 COVID-19 deaths in Burke reported Friday

Burke County has lost six more people to COVID-19 and added 140 new cases in two days.
The Burke County Health Department reported six more deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing the death toll to 239.
Those six who died were people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, the department said, and all them were hospitalized prior to dying from COVID-related complications.
“We are devastated to announce the passing of these six individuals. We extend our deepest sympathies to their family and friends,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “The health of our community is one of our main concerns right now in public health. It is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to help reduce the spread of this virus.”
The health department is asking people to stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.
The health department also reported a total of 15,220 cases on Friday, up from 15,080 total cases on Wednesday, with approximately 951 active cases in Burke County. Of the new cases, 74 were reported since Thursday, meaning there is still a high rate of transmission of the virus with a positivity rate of 9.47%, it said.
The department said it is currently seeing the highest increase of cases within 20-39-year-olds with 20 new cases reported since Thursday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge, which formerly was known as Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, reported 39 COVID-19 patients in its hospital Friday, with eight of them in the intensive care unit (five unvaccinated). It also reported six of its COVID-19 patients were on ventilators, with five of them unvaccinated.
In addition, the hospital system reported 188 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,963 new cases throughout the state on Friday, with a daily percent positive rate of 7.9%, and 2,882 hospitalized. As of Friday, 16,605 lives in the state have been lost due to the virus.
In Burke County, 37,782 people (47%) 12 years old and older have been fully vaccinated and 41,080 (51%) are partially vaccinated, according to data from NCDHHS.
The Burke County Health Department says it is now administering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTECH COVID-19 vaccine, which can be given at a minimum of six months from the second dose. People wanting to receive a booster dose must bring their vaccination card with them, or the department must be able to verify their previous doses through the state's system. According to the CDC, booster doses are recommended for:
- Individuals who are 65 years old and older, and residents in long-term care settings.
- Individuals who are 50-64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions.
- Individuals 18-49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions as well as those who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their work or home settings.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.