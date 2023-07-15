Artificial Intelligence (AI) has slowly infiltrated into our work culture and according to www.howstuffworks.com, the game-changing release of ChatGPT has everyone talking about how generative AI will change the way we work. With every new technology, there are disruptions to the job market, but something is different about ChatGPT and similar programs like Google Bard and Microsoft Bing AI.

Generative AI is a new type of artificial intelligence that uses algorithms to generate original text, images, software code, Excel formulas and even music from a simple text prompt.

Generative AI applications like ChatGPT have been “trained” on massive amounts of data and can produce human-quality content in seconds.

According to a 2023 report from Goldman Sachs, the labor markets in both the United States and Europe could “face significant disruption” if generative AI lives up to the hype. As much as a quarter of current jobs could be fully replaced by AI, and two-thirds of all jobs, or 300 million jobs, will be impacted by AI automation in ways both large and small.

The good news is that changes in the job market move slowly, says Tom Davenport, a professor of IT and management at Babson College in Massachusetts and author of several best-selling books on AI in the workplace. “In general, these AI tools will eat away at the margins of jobs, automating certain tasks,” says Davenport. “And even if those tasks are taken over completely, there’s still a need for a human in the loop.”

The advent of generative AI has shifted the target of automation from blue-collar to white-collar workers. To automate a knowledge-based job, you don’t need a robot or any expensive machinery, say the experts, “All you need is software, an algorithm. That’s what ChatGPT in particular has really brought into focus.”

So, which jobs will be affected as we move closer to perfect AI? Content Marketers is first on the list. There’s an entire industry dedicated to marketing products and services through web articles, videos and social media posts. Digital marketers write blog posts, produce videos, and maintain social media channels for large corporations and small shops. But that type of targeted content is exactly what generative AI is designed to create.

There are already powerful applications like Jasper, an AI that delivers rapid articles, personalized emails, and timely Twitter posts with the push of a button. Even better (or worse), Jasper automates many of the other tasks that are part of a content marketing campaign, like A/B testing and search engine optimization.

Davenport says the people who should be the most worried are marketers who specialize in “low-quality content” that doesn’t require a lot of original thinking. “By definition, AI can only produce stuff that’s a variation of what’s already out there,” says Davenport. “If you want anything novel at all, you’ll still have to turn to a human.”

Do journalists have to worry? Perhaps. They made the number two spot on the list. Certain types of journalism are already being replaced by AI such as sports reporting that lends itself easily to automation. An algorithm can look at a box score from a baseball or basketball game, which players scored and when, how the winning team took the lead, etc., and churn out a 500-word article that tells a compelling and accurate story.

The same is true for some types of financial journalism, like quarterly announcements of earnings reports and other business data. Since 2014, The Associated Press has partnered with an AI platform called Automated Insights to publish thousands of earnings report articles a year without a single human journalist. The Associated Press said that doing this had allowed business reporters 20% more time that could be used to do deeper stories.

Creative and artistic work is not immune from automation and takes the third spot on the list. DALL-E 2 from OpenAI is the brains behind ChatGPT and it generates images the same way that ChatGPT generates text. Type in a prompt like “create a business card for a pet grooming service called Pet Palace,” and DALL-E 2 will create dozens of different business card designs instantly. The results, according to one professional graphic designer, are amazing.

In our digital world, companies and organizations are drowning in data: sales figures, demographic data, climate models, etc. It’s the job of data analysts, number four on the list, to sift through all that data, identify hidden trends and make actionable recommendations. A big part of a data analyst’s job is selecting fields and filters and figuring out the best spreadsheet formulas for incorporating the data. The good (and bad) news is that AI can now do much of that time-consuming labor.

As with many other job sectors, there will continue to be a need for high-level analysis and decision making, says Davenport, “but lower-level data analysis, like financial modeling in investment banking and private equity, a lot of that could be taken over by AI.”

Programmers and coders fill the fifth spot. Most experts agree that generative AI will be a benefit for software developers. With AI tools like Copilot, programmers don’t have to painstakingly code line after line from scratch. They can just type in a prompt and the algorithm can generate high-quality code in multiple coding languages.

According to a paper from Microsoft and MIT, software developers who used Copilot were able to write a program 56% faster than traditional coders. In the tech industry, where mass layoffs have already lessened the workforce, coders are rightfully concerned that entry-level programming jobs will be replaced by AI.

For the software developers who keep their jobs, many will take on new roles as “prompt engineers,” or people with a knack for entering the best prompts into the automated coding apps.

Number six was surprising: Lawyers. AI and other types of legal software are already transforming the discovery process, figuring out which documents are relevant to a case. AI is also handling a lot of contract generation and contract analysis. It’s the time-consuming, repetitive, low-level legal work that will be automated first, so there will be less of a need for entry-level lawyers, but critics argue that AI will never replace the majority of what lawyers do. Rather, it will simply allow lawyers, like other professionals, to spend more time on big-picture thinking and less on the grunt work.

On the plus side, automated legal services could provide a critical resource for low-income Americans, 86 percent of whom could not afford legal representation in civil cases, according to the American Bar Association.

Next week, I’ll write about the jobs AI will have a hard time taking over — stay tuned!