6 more Burke residents dead from COVID-19

“As our positivity rate continues to decline and the number of new cases per day begins to wane, it is imperative that we keep in mind all the protocols we have learned over the last two years,” the county health department’s briefing said Friday. “Stay home when you do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get your COVID vaccine and booster when eligible. These are all important factors to keep in mind as we move our way out of this pandemic.”

The health department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are needed and can be made by calling 828-764-9150.

The Burke County Health Department also is the site of a mass testing clinic the state is conducting that will continue for the next three weeks. The testing is taking place under a covered awning in the parking lot of the health department, according to its briefing.