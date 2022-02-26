6 more Burke residents dead from COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Burke County.
The Burke County Health Department reported six more deaths from the virus, bringing the county’s death toll to 322.
The health department said the six people were in their 40s, 70s and 80s and all were hospitalized before dying from COVID-19-related complications. The six deaths occurred from Feb. 6 through Feb. 11, the department said.
As of Friday evening, there were 123 new cases reported since Tuesday and there were 384 active cases in Burke County for a total of 25,070 cases, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard. The health department said the dashboard will be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays moving forward.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 15 COVID-19 patients - 12 unvaccinated - with six of them in the intensive care unit - five unvaccinated - on Friday. It also reported having 30 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,887 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 7.1% and 1,861 people hospitalized on Friday. It reported a total of 22,500 total deaths due to the virus as of Friday, up from 22,449 total deaths on Thursday.
While cases are falling, the local health department says residents should still be cautious.
“As our positivity rate continues to decline and the number of new cases per day begins to wane, it is imperative that we keep in mind all the protocols we have learned over the last two years,” the county health department’s briefing said Friday. “Stay home when you do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get your COVID vaccine and booster when eligible. These are all important factors to keep in mind as we move our way out of this pandemic.”
The health department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are needed and can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
The Burke County Health Department also is the site of a mass testing clinic the state is conducting that will continue for the next three weeks. The testing is taking place under a covered awning in the parking lot of the health department, according to its briefing.
The testing clinic operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and testing is on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered and results will be given in two business days, the health department briefing said.
To receive test results in a timely manner, be sure to give the correct date of birth and contact information when filling out forms, the briefing said.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.