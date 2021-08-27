6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

The state reported 8,105 new virus cases Friday, with a daily positivity rate of 12.8%, and 3,651 people hospitalized throughout North Carolina. The state also reported a total of 14,319 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 14,272 total deaths reported Thursday.

The Burke County Health Department said in its briefing on Friday that as case numbers of the virus continue to rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Residents may take any one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within the community.

The Burke County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 at Fonta Flora Brewery, located at 317 N. Green St., Morganton.

The health department said there will be Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the clinic.

“This event is a great opportunity for anyone who is needing a first, second, or third dose,” the health department said in its briefing on Friday. “Come out and grab a bite to eat and get your vaccine before or after your meal!”