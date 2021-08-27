6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Six more people have died in Burke County from COVID-19 and active cases had reached more than 1,000 by Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported the six deaths on Friday, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 188.
The latest deaths were people in their 40s, 60s, 70s and 80s, the department reported. Five of them were hospitalized due to the virus before succumbing to COVID-19-related complications, it reported.
“To the family and friends of these individuals my condolences go out to you as you grieve this loss," said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise.
In addition to the latest deaths, the health department reported 84 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 12,417 cases on Friday, up from 12,333 cases on Thursday, with a current positivity rate of 12.73%. The department reported approximately 1,068 active cases.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed 33 hospitalized on Friday, with the 30 of those patients being unvaccinated, and 14 of the 33 were in the intensive care unit. All of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated with eight unvaccinated patients on ventilators. The hospital has 16 ventilators, according to the dashboard.
In addition, the health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 310 patients, the dashboard showed.
The state reported 8,105 new virus cases Friday, with a daily positivity rate of 12.8%, and 3,651 people hospitalized throughout North Carolina. The state also reported a total of 14,319 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 14,272 total deaths reported Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department said in its briefing on Friday that as case numbers of the virus continue to rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Residents may take any one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within the community.
The Burke County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 at Fonta Flora Brewery, located at 317 N. Green St., Morganton.
The health department said there will be Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the clinic.
“This event is a great opportunity for anyone who is needing a first, second, or third dose,” the health department said in its briefing on Friday. “Come out and grab a bite to eat and get your vaccine before or after your meal!”
The department said currently, third doses are only available to those with a CDC-defined immunocomprised condition. To see a list of defined conditions, visit https://bit.ly/3zo1FEZ. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, the health department said.
While some in Burke County are getting a vaccine, vaccination rates remain low.
Of Burke County’s total population, 41% (37,442 residents) have been at least partially vaccinated, and 38% (34,233 residents) have been fully vaccinated.
The state reported 60% of the adult population are fully vaccinated and 65% are partially vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Please stay at home when sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections,” the Burke County Health Department said in its Friday briefing.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the Moderna vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Those who need another dose of the Pfizer vaccine can call Blue Ridge Urgent Care at 828-580-3278.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061.
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
- Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.