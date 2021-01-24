65 new cases reported Saturday in Burke

Sixty-five new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Burke County on Saturday.

The new cases brought the total number of cases in the county up to 8,230, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.

The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,548 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported 27 patients hospitalized with the virus. Five of those patients were in the intensive care unit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Across the state, only 6,096 new cases were added, down from the 7,181 cases reported Sunday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That brought the total number of cases in the state up to 718,812.

There have been 8,695 deaths in the state, and 3,303 people were hospitalized Sunday. The positivity rate in the state was down to 10.5% from the 10.9% reported Saturday.

Health officials continue to emphasize the three W's: wearing a cloth face covering, washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer and waiting 6 feet apart from others.

Vaccinating the public is a slow process, and local and state health leaders are urging patience for the rollout of the vaccine.